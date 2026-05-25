ETIHAD RAIL UNVEILS FIRST OFFICIAL PASSENGER RAIL UNIFORMS AHEAD OF INTRODUCTION OF SERVICES

Abu Dhabi, UAE – May, 2026: Etihad Rail has today unveiled the official uniforms that will be worn by its passenger-facing teams, offering the public a first look at one of the most visible symbols of the UAE's national railway network ahead of the introduction of passenger services.







The new uniforms, designed in a contemporary grey palette with distinctive red accents, will be worn by onboard hosts, station teams and customer-facing employees across the passenger network. The collection has been created to reflect Etihad Rail's wider brand values, combining professionalism, warmth, safety and modern Emirati hospitality. The unveiling marks another significant milestone as Etihad Rail prepares to introduce passenger services, connecting communities and enabling a new era of mobility across the UAE. Designed specifically for the UAE environment and the operational realities of modern rail travel, the uniforms place a strong emphasis on comfort, functionality and ease of movement, while maintaining a refined and recognisable visual identity. Subtle design details and structured tailoring have been incorporated to create a look that feels contemporary, approachable and distinctly premium. Although designed to be operational attire, the uniforms have also been developed as an extension of the Etihad Rail passenger experience, representing the people who will welcome passengers onboard, support journeys across the network, and help shape the culture of rail travel in the UAE for generations to come. The grey tones were selected to convey confidence, calmness and reliability, while the red accents draw inspiration from the bold energy and ambition that define the Etihad Rail brand identity and the UAE's continued progress and connectivity vision. Adhraa Almansoori, Executive Director of Commercial at Etihad Rail Mobility, said:“The unveiling of our official uniforms marks an important moment in the journey towards the introduction of passenger rail services in the UAE. These uniforms are part of our visual identity, but more importantly they represent the people who will become the face of the Etihad Rail experience for thousands of new rail passengers in the years ahead. “Every detail has been carefully considered to reflect the values that sit at the heart of Etihad Rail: safety, professionalism, hospitality and national pride. As we prepare to welcome passengers onboard for the very first time, these uniforms help tell the story of a modern railway designed around people, connection and experience.” The uniform reveal forms part of Etihad Rail's wider preparations ahead of the introduction of passenger services, which will initially connect key stations through a carefully phased rollout designed to ensure the highest standards of safety, reliability and customer experience from day one. Further announcements relating to passenger services, stations and customer experience will be made in the coming weeks.