Haryana Faces Inflation, Power And Water Crisis: Bhupinder Hooda

MENAFN - IANS) Rohtak, May 25 (IANS) Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda on Monday stated that the state is in turmoil due to inflation and an acute shortage of electricity and water.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government had hiked petrol prices by Rs 7.50 in just 10 days, even as crude oil prices in the international market continued to decline.

“This situation prevails because the BJP government is levying taxes at double the rate compared to the Congress regime. The value-added tax (VAT) on fuel in the state, which stood at 9 per cent during the Congress government's tenure, has been doubled to 18 per cent by the BJP,” he told the media here.

Consequently, he said, the prices of a wide range of commodities were rising steadily as fuel costs increased.

“From food items to agricultural inputs, the cost of living and production is steadily increasing; yet, the minimum support price (MSP) for farmers remains unchanged,” he said.

Hooda said the purchasing power of poor and middle-class families had diminished, savings were dwindling, and the cost of daily living was skyrocketing due to inflation.

“A domestic LPG cylinder cost approximately Rs 400 during the Congress government's tenure, and the price has now surged to Rs 1,000. Similarly, under the Congress regime, petrol was priced at Rs 70 per litre and diesel at Rs 50-55 per litre, rates that have now crossed the Rs 100 mark. This demonstrates that the Congress successfully kept inflation under control, even during the most challenging times, and provided relief to the public,” the Leader of Opposition said.

In contrast, he said, the BJP government“is actively burdening the public's pockets during these difficult times”.

He said the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was hiked by Rs 114.50 in March, Rs 195.50 in April, and a staggering Rs 991 on May 1.

“This amounts to a cumulative price surge of over Rs 1,300. Even the 5-kg small cylinder, widely used by migrant workers, has become dearer by Rs 241, a factor that is now compelling migrant labourers to return to their native villages,” the two-time Chief Minister added.