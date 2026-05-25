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Nokia Corporation - Managers' Transactions (Owczarek)


2026-05-25 09:17:08
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nokia Corporation
Managers' transactions
25 May 2026 at 16:00 EEST
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Owczarek)

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Owczarek, Konstanty
Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 158132/4/4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-05-22
Venue: XNYS
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: US6549022043
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 32595 Unit price: 15.3457 USD

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 32595 Volume weighted average price: 15.3457 USD

About Nokia
Nokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, we're advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.

Inquiries:

Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email:...
Maria Vaismaa, Vice President, Corporate Communications

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 931 580 507
Email:...


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