Akali Dal Leader Rajmohinder Singh Majitha Joins AAP

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, May 25 (IANS) The Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) on Monday suffered a major political setback in Punjab, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gained strength in the Majha region.

Senior Akali leader, former Rajya Sabha member and head of the Chief Khalsa Diwan, Rajmohinder Singh Majitha, joined the Aam Aadmi Party.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann welcomed Rajmohinder Singh Majitha into the Aam Aadmi Party.

Along with Rajmohinder Singh Majitha, former RTI Commissioner Heminder Singh Majitha, and Chief Khalsa Diwan member Sukhdeep Singh Majitha also joined the AAP.

Majitha constituency in-charge Talbir Singh Gill was also present on the occasion.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that people and leaders from different sections of society were continuously joining the party after being impressed by the state government's development work and pro-people policies.

Congratulating all the leaders who joined the party, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wrote on X,“Today marks a very significant and important addition to the Aam Aadmi Party family.”

He said eminent personalities from Punjab's religious, social and political spheres, including former Rajya Sabha member and head of Chief Khalsa Diwan Rajmohinder Singh Majitha, former RTI Commissioner Heminder Singh Majitha, and current Chief Khalsa Diwan member Sukhdeep Singh Majitha, had joined the AAP after being impressed by the party's pro-people policies.

“I extend a warm and heartfelt welcome to all of them to the party,” he said.

Mann added that the support of such experienced leaders, who are deeply committed to the welfare and betterment of Punjab, would further strengthen the dream of building a“Rangla Punjab”.

He said the AAP government remained committed to the progress, prosperity, and well-being of Punjab.