ECI Appoints Neelam Meena As West Bengal CEO

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 25 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI), on Monday, announced the appointment of Neelam Meena, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the West Bengal cadre of the 1998 batch, as the new Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal.

The erstwhile CEO of West Bengal, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, is currently the state's Chief Secretary.

He was appointed to that position soon after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led new state Cabinet under the leadership of the state's ninth Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari, took charge.

Soon after that, the West Bengal government sent a panel of three IAS officers of the state cadre to the ECI for selecting one of them as Agarwal's successor.

Of the three IAS officers whose names were sent to the ECI, Meena, then the Principal Secretary to the Department of Consumer Affairs, was the senior-most.

The names of the two other IAS officers sent to the ECI by the state government were Tanmay Chakrabarty (2006 batch) and Moumita Godara Basu (2007 batch).

So, in a way, Meena's appointment as the new CEO of West Bengal was more or less expected.

On Monday, the ECI's Principal Secretary, Rahul Sharma, sent a letter to Meena's predecessor as CEO and the current Chief Secretary of West Bengal, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, directing him to ensure that Meena assumes charge as the new CEO immediately.

“A compliance report may be sent within a week,” the letter read.

Agarwal, an IAS officer of the 1990 batch of the West Bengal cadre, became the CEO of West Bengal in March 2025.

Before that, he served as the Additional Chief Secretary of the state's Fire and Emergency Services, Forest and Disaster Management Department in the previous Mamata Banerjee-led government.

To recall, immediately after polling dates for the Assembly elections were announced by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in March this year, the ECI removed the then Chief Secretary, Nandini Chakrabarty, and replaced her with Dushyant Nariala.

Again, after the new government took charge, Nariala was transferred as the West Bengal government's Resident Commissioner in Delhi and was replaced by Agarwal.