Bengaluru Airport Pays Rs 16.50 Crore Dividend To Karnataka Govt

Bengaluru International Airport Limited on Monday handed over a dividend of Rs 16,49,93,400 (around Rs 16.50 crore) to the Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC) for the financial year 2025-26, marking the first dividend payout by the airport operator since 2017-18.

The dividend cheque was received by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from BIAL Chairman Hari Marar at an event held in Bengaluru. Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh and KSIIDC Managing Director Khushbu Goel were also present on the occasion.

Dividend Payout Details

According to Patil, BIAL declared a dividend of Rs 3 per share for FY2025-26, resulting in a total payout of Rs 16.49 crore to KSIIDC. After tax deduction, the state undertaking received a net dividend of Rs 14.84 crore.

Reinvestment in Infrastructure

The minister said the dividend reflects the strong financial performance and operational stability of Bengaluru International Airport Limited. He added that in the intervening years since 2017-18, the company had not distributed dividends as profits were reinvested into major infrastructure expansion and capacity enhancement projects at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.

He further stated that these investments were aimed at strengthening airport operations, upgrading infrastructure and managing rising passenger traffic at one of India's busiest airports.

BIAL Shareholding Pattern

KSIIDC, which represents the Karnataka government in the company, holds a 13 per cent equity stake in Bengaluru International Airport Limited. The Airports Authority of India also holds a 13 per cent stake, while FIH Mauritius Investments Limited and Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings Limited own 30.36 per cent and 43.64 per cent respectively. (ANI)

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