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Haji Syed Salman Chishty Brings 800 Years Of Sufi Wisdom To The Canada Literature Festival 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, May 25, 2026: Haji Syed Salman Chishty, the 26th-generation Gaddi Nashin of the sacred Dargah of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishty (r) in Ajmer Sharif, India, and Chairman of the Chishty Foundation, made a historic appearance at the Canada Literature Festival (CLF) 2026, held from May 13 to 18 in Mississauga and Toronto, Ontario.
His participation spanned interfaith panel discussions, the Canadian release of the acclaimed book“Seeking the Infinite” by Yakub Mathew, and an evening of Sufi poetry and spiritual discourse brought together India's 800-year-old Sufi heritage, Canada's multicultural ethos, and a shared vision of peace, unity, and interfaith harmony.
The engagements were attended by H.E. Shri Dinesh K. Patnaik, High Commissioner of India to Canada, and Shri Mahaveer Singhvi, Consul General of India in Toronto, whose presence underscored the significance of cultural diplomacy in strengthening India-Canada bilateral relations.
A highlight was the Canadian release of“Seeking the Infinite: Maha Kumbh 2025," the multi-faith coffee-table book by Yakub Mathew, featuring over 50 global thought leaders. The panel discussion explored interfaith dialogue, spiritual unity, and the universal quest for meaning before a distinguished gathering of the Indian diaspora in Toronto.
Haji Syed Salman Chishty was a featured speaker at“A Confluence of Faiths: Seeking the Infinite” at the Apollo Convention Centre, Mississauga, along with distinguished speakers such as Yakub Mathew, Lama Aria Drolma, Rakesh Kaul, and Harry Mann, with acclaimed Cambridge University Prof. Prabhu Guptara moderating the esteemed Interfaith panel.
At the CLF 2026, another venue, the prestigious Noel Ryan Theatre, Mississauga, Haji Syed Salman Chishty presented an evening of timeless Sufi poetry and spiritual insight, offering the Canadian audience a direct experience of the living Chishty Sufi Order and its mystical tradition.
His participation spanned interfaith panel discussions, the Canadian release of the acclaimed book“Seeking the Infinite” by Yakub Mathew, and an evening of Sufi poetry and spiritual discourse brought together India's 800-year-old Sufi heritage, Canada's multicultural ethos, and a shared vision of peace, unity, and interfaith harmony.
The engagements were attended by H.E. Shri Dinesh K. Patnaik, High Commissioner of India to Canada, and Shri Mahaveer Singhvi, Consul General of India in Toronto, whose presence underscored the significance of cultural diplomacy in strengthening India-Canada bilateral relations.
A highlight was the Canadian release of“Seeking the Infinite: Maha Kumbh 2025," the multi-faith coffee-table book by Yakub Mathew, featuring over 50 global thought leaders. The panel discussion explored interfaith dialogue, spiritual unity, and the universal quest for meaning before a distinguished gathering of the Indian diaspora in Toronto.
Haji Syed Salman Chishty was a featured speaker at“A Confluence of Faiths: Seeking the Infinite” at the Apollo Convention Centre, Mississauga, along with distinguished speakers such as Yakub Mathew, Lama Aria Drolma, Rakesh Kaul, and Harry Mann, with acclaimed Cambridge University Prof. Prabhu Guptara moderating the esteemed Interfaith panel.
At the CLF 2026, another venue, the prestigious Noel Ryan Theatre, Mississauga, Haji Syed Salman Chishty presented an evening of timeless Sufi poetry and spiritual insight, offering the Canadian audience a direct experience of the living Chishty Sufi Order and its mystical tradition.
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