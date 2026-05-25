4Th International Conference On Innovations And Advances In Cancer Research And Treatment
This conference will explore on the theme "Empowering Global Collaboration in Cancer Care."
Cancer 2026 ignites breakthroughs and ignites collaborations, uniting pioneers across disciplines. From researchers and oncologists to geneticists and engineers, the conference tackles critical challenges in cancer research and treatment, aligning with the global fight for a cure. Cutting-edge therapies, precision medicine advancements, and innovative technologies will be explored, paving the way for comprehensive solutions against this complex disease.
This international gathering features impactful Keynote presentations, insightful Oral sessions, interactive Poster exhibitions, and dynamic panel discussions across over twenty thematic tracks. Renowned experts will unveil their latest discoveries, sparking debates, fostering collaborations, and propelling the field towards a future free from cancer.
Conference Proceedings Publication Notice:
The proceedings of the 4th International Conference on Innovations and Advances in Cancer Research and Treatment will be published in the Archives in Oncology Research (e-ISSN: 3068-5273), with a DOI assignment. This ensures that all accepted work is formally documented, peer-reviewed, and indexed in a respected international journal-enhancing visibility, credibility, and academic recognition.
Be a part of the revolution at Cancer 2026!
Scientific sessions
1. Cancer Biology
2. Causes of Cancer
3. Types of Cancer
4. Organ-Specific Cancer
5. Cancer Treatments
6. CAR-T Cell Therapy
7. Radiomics
8. Precision Oncology
9. Cancer Stem Cell Therapy
10. Cancer Vaccines and Immunotherapy
11. Liquid Biopsy
12. Artificial Intelligence in Cancer
13. Cancer Genomics and Precision Medicine
14. Cancer Imaging and Radiology Innovations
15. Cancer and Aging
16. Global Cancer Policy
17. Cancer Detection, Screening & Diagnosis
18. Clinical Oncology
19. Cancer Case Reports & Clinical Studies
20. Cancer Management and Integrated Care
21. Cancer Research and Therapy
22. Radiotheranostics
23. Cancer Prevention and Risk Reduction
24. Cancer Epidemiology
25. Cancer Pathophysiology and Mechanisms
26. Cancer Prognosis
27. Bacteria and Cancer Interactions
28. Metastasis of Cancer
29. Immunotherapy Advances
30. Pediatric Oncology and Adolescent Oncology
31. Surgical Oncology
32. Cancer Pharmacology and Drug Development
33. Tumor Microenvironment (TME)
34. Digital Pathology
35. Multi-Omics in Cancer Research
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