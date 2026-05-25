MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 25, 2026 5:07 am - Scitechseries proudly presents the esteemed the 4th International Conference on Innovations and Advances in Cancer Research and Treatment - Cancer 2026, scheduled in Tokyo, Japan during October 08-09, 2026.

This conference will explore on the theme "Empowering Global Collaboration in Cancer Care."

Cancer 2026 ignites breakthroughs and ignites collaborations, uniting pioneers across disciplines. From researchers and oncologists to geneticists and engineers, the conference tackles critical challenges in cancer research and treatment, aligning with the global fight for a cure. Cutting-edge therapies, precision medicine advancements, and innovative technologies will be explored, paving the way for comprehensive solutions against this complex disease.

This international gathering features impactful Keynote presentations, insightful Oral sessions, interactive Poster exhibitions, and dynamic panel discussions across over twenty thematic tracks. Renowned experts will unveil their latest discoveries, sparking debates, fostering collaborations, and propelling the field towards a future free from cancer.

Conference Proceedings Publication Notice:

The proceedings of the 4th International Conference on Innovations and Advances in Cancer Research and Treatment will be published in the Archives in Oncology Research (e-ISSN: 3068-5273), with a DOI assignment. This ensures that all accepted work is formally documented, peer-reviewed, and indexed in a respected international journal-enhancing visibility, credibility, and academic recognition.

Be a part of the revolution at Cancer 2026!

Scientific sessions

1. Cancer Biology

2. Causes of Cancer

3. Types of Cancer

4. Organ-Specific Cancer

5. Cancer Treatments

6. CAR-T Cell Therapy

7. Radiomics

8. Precision Oncology

9. Cancer Stem Cell Therapy

10. Cancer Vaccines and Immunotherapy

11. Liquid Biopsy

12. Artificial Intelligence in Cancer

13. Cancer Genomics and Precision Medicine

14. Cancer Imaging and Radiology Innovations

15. Cancer and Aging

16. Global Cancer Policy

17. Cancer Detection, Screening & Diagnosis

18. Clinical Oncology

19. Cancer Case Reports & Clinical Studies

20. Cancer Management and Integrated Care

21. Cancer Research and Therapy

22. Radiotheranostics

23. Cancer Prevention and Risk Reduction

24. Cancer Epidemiology

25. Cancer Pathophysiology and Mechanisms

26. Cancer Prognosis

27. Bacteria and Cancer Interactions

28. Metastasis of Cancer

29. Immunotherapy Advances

30. Pediatric Oncology and Adolescent Oncology

31. Surgical Oncology

32. Cancer Pharmacology and Drug Development

33. Tumor Microenvironment (TME)

34. Digital Pathology

35. Multi-Omics in Cancer Research