Five NATO Countries Reject Rutte's Plan For 0.25% GDP Military Aid To Ukraine Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to The Telegraph, Ukrinform reports.

Rutte this week conceded his plan would not be taken forward because it did not have sufficient support. However, he did not name the opponents.

According to the news outlet, the UK, France, Spain, Italy and Canada blocked the idea when it was floated in discussions for how to boost support for Kyiv.

Rutte was hoping to ratify the proposal at NATO's upcoming annual summit in Ankara, Turkey.

An alliance insider said at least seven member states, who all spend over 0.25 per cent of GDP on military aid to Ukraine, had voiced support. However, any proposals adopted by NATO require the unanimous backing of all of its national capitals.

"They're not very enthusiastic about the idea," the insider said, labelling London, Paris, Madrid, Rome and Ottawa as opponents.

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The report notes that the UK's military contribution is the third largest after the United States and Germany, but still falls short of the 0.25% threshold. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pledged at least GBP 3 billion a year – approximately 0.1 per cent – for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, France, Spain, Italy – the third, fourth, and fifth largest economies in Europe – along with Canada, lag behind several smaller allies in terms of aid to Ukraine.

According to publicly available data, collated by the Kiel Institute, the Netherlands, Poland and the Nordic and Baltic countries offer backing at or above 0.25 per cent of GDP.

Photo: NATO