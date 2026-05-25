AC Helmets For Traffic Cops? Delhi And UP Police Try New Way To Beat 45°C Heat (WATCH)

Delhi Traffic Police and Saharanpur Police in UP have introduced AC helmets, portable fans and hydration support for traffic personnel working under extreme heatwave. The helmets can reportedly reduce head temperature by 8 to 12 degrees Celsius.

As North India continues to face extreme summer temperatures, traffic police personnel standing for long hours under the open sun are finally getting some relief through new cooling technology.

Police departments in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur have started using air-conditioned helmets, portable fans and other cooling devices to protect traffic personnel from severe heatwave conditions.

The move comes as temperatures in Delhi-NCR and several nearby regions continue to cross 45 degrees Celsius, making outdoor duty increasingly difficult and dangerous.

Officials said the initiative is aimed at reducing the risks of dehydration, exhaustion and heatstroke among traffic police officers who spend hours managing vehicles at busy roads and intersections.

The main attraction of the new project is the specially designed cooling helmet fitted with a battery-powered temperature regulation system.

According to officials, the helmets are equipped with lithium batteries and work as solar-assisted cooling devices. They help lower the temperature around the head area by nearly 8 to 12 degrees Celsius compared to the outside heat.

The cooling helmets are designed especially for police personnel posted outdoors for long periods under direct sunlight.

BIG RELIEF for personnelDelhi Traffic Police is testing AC helmets & portable cooling fans to protect on-duty personnel from extreme summer heat during long hours on city roads twitter/l8wNe5iVMb

- Megh Updates (@MeghUpdates) May 25, 2026

#दिल्ली ट्रैफिक पुलिस की अनोखी पहल, रोड पे ट्रैफिक कंट्रोल करने वाले जवानों को अब दिया जा रहा है,AC हेलमेट साथ ही दिया जा रहा है पोर्टेबल फैन और मिल्टन की बॉटल। @DelhiPolice @dtptraffic #Delhitrafficpolice #Delhi #Breaking twitter/AMPa8tWQvg

- Journalist Ravendra kumar (@Chhotukingoffi1) May 23, 2026

सहारनपुर ➡ट्रैफिक पुलिस को मिले AC वाले हेलमेट➡अब गर्मी में भी कूल रहेंगे पुलिसकर्मी➡चिलचिलाती धूप में पहनेंगे AC हेलमेट➡ट्रायल पर उतरे करीब 50 AC हेलमेट#Saharanpur #TrafficPolice #UPNews @uptrafficpolice twitter/dWzmoblmDq

- भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) May 23, 2026

In Saharanpur, police have distributed 50 AC helmets on a trial basis. Around 150 traffic personnel are currently deployed across the district, but the helmets have first been given to officers stationed at the busiest traffic points where heat exposure is highest.

Delhi Traffic Police has also launched a similar pilot project at major traffic intersections across the city.

The project is mainly focused on high-congestion areas such as the Teen Murti roundabout and other busy crossings where officers remain exposed to heavy sunlight, vehicle heat and pollution throughout the day.

Along with AC helmets, traffic police personnel are also being given portable mini fans, collar fans and small table ventilators.

These devices are being used at traffic booths and road crossings to help officers stay cool while managing traffic during peak afternoon heat.

Police officials said emergency hydration support is also being provided to field personnel.

Traffic cops have been supplied with chilled drinking water and Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) to prevent dehydration during long duty hours.

In addition, temporary tin sheds have been installed at several traffic intersections. These structures are meant to provide shade and also offer some protection during sudden dust storms or adverse weather conditions.

Officials described the measures as part of a broader heat-mitigation strategy for frontline workers.

Many officers using the new cooling devices said the equipment has already made a noticeable difference during duty hours.

Speaking about the AC helmet project, ASI Traffic officer Veer Singh said the helmet helps officers remain relaxed despite the intense heat.

“This helmet keeps us relaxed in this weather. It can work easily for 4-5 hours, depending on the charge in its battery,” he said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Delhi Traffic Police conducts enforcement drive, AC helmet testing initiative deployed for field personnel Singh, ASI Traffic, says, "This helmet keeps us relaxed in this weather. It can work easily for 4-5 hours, depending on the charge in its battery..." twitter/B91MC83RW4

- ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2026

Police officials believe such technology can improve both working conditions and overall efficiency for personnel handling traffic in extreme weather.

Heatstroke, dizziness and physical exhaustion are common risks faced by officers working continuously under harsh summer temperatures.

Authorities said the project is currently being implemented on a pilot basis and its effectiveness will be closely reviewed before any wider rollout.

Officials will monitor how well the devices perform in real traffic conditions, especially during peak heatwave days.

If successful, similar cooling equipment could be introduced for more traffic personnel across other districts and cities in the future.

The initiative has also gained attention online, with many social media users praising the use of practical technology for frontline workers.

Several people said traffic police officers often work in extremely difficult weather conditions without enough protection from the heat.

Many users called the cooling helmets a“much-needed step” as Indian cities continue to experience rising temperatures and longer heatwaves during summer months.

North India continues to battle severe heat

Delhi and many parts of North India have been struggling with severe heatwave conditions over the past several days.

Outdoor exposure during afternoon hours has become increasingly risky due to extremely high temperatures and hot winds.

Experts have repeatedly warned that prolonged exposure to heat can lead to dehydration, fainting and serious medical emergencies.

Traffic personnel remain among the most exposed frontline workers because they spend entire shifts standing in the middle of roads surrounded by heat from vehicles, concrete surfaces and direct sunlight.

The new cooling devices are now being seen as a practical attempt to improve their safety and comfort during one of the hottest summer periods in recent years.