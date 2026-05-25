FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM
|
Trading
Date
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
Stock Exchange
|
Number of common shares purchased
|
Average price per share
excluding fees
(€)
|
Consideration excluding fees
(€)
|18/05/2026
|EXM
|12,982
|274.5472
|3,564,171.75
|20/05/2026
|EXM
|7,339
|285.1737
|2,092,889.78
|Total
|-
|20,321
|278.3850
|5,657,061.53
(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase
Since the announcement of such Second Tranche till May 22, 2026, the total invested consideration has been:
- Euro 86,915,369.71 for No. 297,808 common shares purchased on the EXM USD 11,499,218.14 (Euro 9,817,831.30*) for No. 34,850 common shares purchased on the NYSE.
As of May 22, 2026 the Company held in treasury No. 17,752,329 common shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan, corresponding to 9.15% of the then total issued common shares. Including the special voting shares, the Company held in treasury 9.50% of the then total issued share capital. For the avoidance of doubt, the cancellation of treasury shares, as approved by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company held on April 15, 2026, has not yet been effectuated and therefore has not been taken into account for such calculations.
Since January 5, 2026, start date of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 3.5 billion announced during the 2025 Capital Markets Day, until May 22, 2026, the Company has purchased a total of 1,218,103 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 357,491,286.05.
A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari's corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( ).
For further information:
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Attachment
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FNV BB PR 25 May 2026 ENG
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