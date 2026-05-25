MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Matcha Mornings Launches to Bring an Intentional Start to Canadian Mornings

May 25, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: GRW

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2026) - Matcha Mornings, a new Canadian matcha brand, has officially launched with a simple belief: mornings don't have to feel so rushed.







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Created for people who want a calmer start to the day, Matcha Mornings brings Japanese matcha into your everyday morning routine through smooth flavour, simple preparation, and a brand experience built around slowing down before the day begins.

The idea behind Matcha Mornings came from a familiar modern problem. Many people start their day already feeling behind. They wake up, check their phone, rush through breakfast, and move straight into work.

"Matcha Mornings started with the belief that your morning should give something back to you," said Quan Vu, founder of Matcha Mornings. "We wanted to create more than a drink. We wanted to create a small daily routine that helps people enjoy the start of their day."

The brand launches with latte grade and ceremonial grade matcha in 30g tins.

While matcha continues to grow in popularity, many people still find it confusing. They may not know the difference between grades, how much powder to use, what water temperature works best, or why one matcha tastes different from another. Matcha Mornings aims to make that learning process feel simple and enjoyable, without making customers feel like they need to become experts first.

The brand also highlights the personality of Japanese matcha regions (Shizuoka, Kagoshima, Uji, etc...) and flavour profiles, helping customers understand that matcha is not one-size-fits-all. Some matcha can taste soft and mellow, while others may feel bolder.

"At the heart of the brand is the idea that matcha should feel less intimidating," said Quan. "You should be able to open the tin, make a beautiful drink, and feel like you did something good for yourself before the day fully starts."

Matcha Mornings is now available online at matchamornings

About Matcha Mornings

For mornings that deserve a moment.

Matcha Mornings started with a simple idea: the morning ritual should be something one looks forward to.

In a world that moves too fast, the company wanted to create something that helps people slow down, reset, and begin the day with more intention. Not another rushed drink. Not another thing to check off the list. A small moment that feels calm, personal, and worth keeping.

Matcha Morning's matcha is sourced from different regions of Japan, giving people the chance to explore the depth, character, and tradition behind every cup. Each region tells a different story, shaped by the place it comes from, the way it is grown, the experience it creates, and the people behind the craft.

The mission is to make matcha feel approachable, meaningful, and easy to enjoy every day.