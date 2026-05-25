China Commends Pakistan For Its Mediating Role To Restore Peace In West Asia
BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- China has commended Pakistan for taking the initiative to play a mediating role in restoring peace in West Asia, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday when meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Sharif said that Pakistan appreciated China's support for Pakistan in mediating the United State-Iran negotiations, noting that President Xi's four propositions on the West Asia situation offer guidance for achieving peace.
NNN-Xinhua
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