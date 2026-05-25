EFH Online Encourages Students To Utilize Summer Break For Strengthening Computer Science Skills

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 25, 2026 4:35 am - EFH Online encourages ICSE students to use summer break productively through Computer Science learning, coding practice, and logic-building exercises. Guided by Yogita Kumar Ma'am, students strengthen fundamentals and prepare for the academic year.

Summer vacations provide students with an excellent opportunity to strengthen academic concepts and build future-ready skills. EFH Online, a trusted platform for ICSE Computer Science online coaching, is encouraging students to use their break productively by improving programming logic, coding skills, and conceptual understanding in Computer Science.

Many students lose academic momentum during long breaks, especially in technical subjects that require consistent practice. EFH Online addresses this challenge through structured learning methods, practical coding exercises, and personalized mentorship designed specifically for ICSE and ISC students.

The platform focuses on helping students develop strong fundamentals in programming, logical thinking, and problem-solving - skills that play a major role in future academic success.

Smart Learning Approaches for Computer Science Students

EFH Online's summer learning approach includes:

Programming logic-building exercises

Concept clarity for ICSE Computer Science

Practical coding practice and applications

Step-by-step program understanding

Early preparation strategies for school exams

These methods help students remain academically engaged while building confidence in coding and Computer Science concepts.

“Summer break is one of the best times for students to strengthen their fundamentals without academic pressure,” said Yogita Kumar Ma'am, Lead Mentor at EFH Online.“Consistent practice and concept clarity during this period can significantly improve student performance in the coming academic session.”

Personalized Mentorship for ICSE & ISC Students

EFH Online provides guidance for:

ICSE Computer Science Classes 9–10

ISC Computer Science Classes 11–12

Coding and logic-building practice

Concept-based learning support

Personalized mentorship and doubt solving

By combining structured learning with practical coding techniques, EFH Online continues to help students improve their confidence and academic performance in Computer Science.

About EFH Online

EFH Online is a specialized education platform offering ICSE and ISC Computer Science coaching, helping students strengthen coding skills, improve programming logic, and achieve academic success through personalized mentorship.

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