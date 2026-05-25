Travel Esim App Saily Launches A Self-Service Business Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saily, the travel eSIM app built by the team behind NordVPN, has launched a self-service platform for business travellers. The newly released dashboard allows companies of all sizes to instantly purchase and manage eSIM data plans for their employees, eliminating costly roaming charges and simplifying expense management for international business travel.

The intuitive self-service platform allows company administrators to create an account, purchase data plans for over 200 destinations, and distribute eSIMs to team members digitally in just a few clicks. Employees use the same familiar Saily app to access and manage their corporate plans as they would for personal use, ensuring a seamless experience. This approach removes the need for reimbursement paperwork and gives companies full control over their mobile data expenditure.

Corporate travel is evolving fast, with rising costs, disruptions, and geopolitical uncertainty making it harder to keep mobile teams connected. At the same time, providing employees with reliable, secure, and affordable data abroad is still a major pain point, whether through complex roaming contracts, heavy admin work, or the hassle of physical SIM cards.

"Managing connectivity for traveling employees has long been a source of friction and unexpected costs for businesses," says Vykintas Maknickas, CEO of Saily. "Our self-service business solution is built to eliminate that friction entirely. It gives companies a powerful, scalable way to keep their teams productively and affordably connected, wherever work happens, all with the same user-friendly experience we're known for."

Key features of Saily for business:

Instant deployment: Purchase and assign eSIM data plans to employees in minutes. The platform is designed to be completely self-service, enabling businesses to get started immediately without lengthy sales cycles or setup processes.

Easy management: A single dashboard allows the responsible person to monitor data usage, manage plans, and oversee all active eSIMs.

Cost control: Pre-paid plans eliminate the risk of surprise roaming fees, allowing for predictable budgeting.

Global coverage: Reliable mobile data is available in 200+ destinations, ensuring employees are always connected.

Enhanced security: Saily's unique security features provide a more secure connection than public Wi-Fi, protecting sensitive company data.

Unlike other eSIM providers, Saily includes a suite of unique security features at no additional cost. The features help protect employees from online threats by blocking malicious websites and trackers, blocking intrusive ads, and allowing users to change their virtual location. Overall, it offers a more secure alternative to public Wi-Fi, safeguarding access to corporate resources and protecting sensitive communications.

Saily's business solution is available now. Companies can create an account and start managing their team's travel connectivity today by visiting .

ABOUT SAILY

Saily is a travel eSIM app with unique security features that helps people to manage mobile and internet connections from anywhere in the world. Saily's business solution has been providing enterprise travel connectivity since September, 2024. It offers global coverage in more than 200 countries, thousands of data plans, eSIM security features, and 24/7 support. For more information visit .

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