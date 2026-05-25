Kozhikode Turns Red: Arsenal Fans Celebrate Premier League Glory With Grand Open-Bus Parade

Arsenal supporters in Kozhikode, Kerala, came together to celebrate the club's Premier League title win with a vibrant victory parade. Fans took to the streets, cheering and waving flags as an open-bus procession moved through the city. The celebrations reflected global fan passion for Arsenal F.C. and manager Mikel Arteta. In this video: 00:00 – Arsenal Clinch Premier League Title in Dramatic Finish 01:00 – Kozhikode Streets Turn Red With Massive Parade 02:30 – Kerala Gooners Celebrate Arteta's Historic Triumph

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