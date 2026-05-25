Destructive Toolkit: BJP Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi On 'Modi Govt Will Fall' Remarks

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) The BJP on Monday launched a sharp attack on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP), Rahul Gandhi, over his recent remarks against the Central government, calling the comments "regrettable".

BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, slamming LoP Gandhi's "Modi government will fall" remarks, accused the Congress party of attempting to spread negativity and instability at a time of global uncertainty.

Addressing a Press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi, Bhatia said the world is currently passing through a difficult phase marked by economic instability and crises affecting several nations, but India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has demonstrated resilience and economic strength.

Calling Gandhi's remarks regrettable, Bhatia said, "We are all well-aware that the present moment is one of global crisis; across the world, numerous nations have seen their economies falter and have themselves become weakened. Conversely, over the past 85 days, we have witnessed how India, under the leadership of PM Modi, has confronted this global challenge with immense resilience. Our economy remains robust."

Referring to the Prime Minister's appeal to conserve fuel, the BJP spokesperson said that 1.4 billion Indians came together in a spirit of patriotism to overcome the challenges posed by the global situation.

He further alleged that LoP Gandhi was behind what he termed a "toolkit" designed to spread confusion and create instability.

"A certain 'toolkit' -- a destructive, anarchic, immature, and foolish entity -- is the brainchild of Rahul Gandhi. And just yesterday, a new 'toolkit' courtesy this entity surfaced. What does it claim? It asserts that this government, which is steadfastly serving the people of the nation, will collapse within a year. I have one thing to say: regarding this 'Bhasmasur' Rahul Gandhi -- we had no idea that Bhasmasur would now turn into an astrologer as well!" Bhatia said.

"This 'fake Gandhi', while we all know him to be the 'Bhasmasur' of Indian politics, has now apparently become an astrologer, too," he added.

The BJP leader further alleged that such remarks at the present juncture were aimed at provoking unrest and weakening democratic institutions.

"When you visit foreign shores, you claim that democracy has ceased to exist in India; you go so far as to label the country's Prime Minister a traitor. Why this animosity? Is this the conduct expected of a Leader of the Opposition? And at a time when the nation requires the contribution of every single citizen, are you, Rahul Gandhi, unable to fulfil your fundamental duties as a citizen?" he added.

Referring to social media posts made by Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Bhatia questioned why Opposition parties could not stand united with the country during a global crisis.

Bhatia also presented comparative inflation figures of different countries and claimed that India had managed inflation better than several major economies.

"Mr Rahul Gandhi, this is specifically for you; it serves as a reminder: Do not cast aspersions upon Mother India; she stands strong and steadfast. Whether with you or without you, whether with Rahul Gandhi or without him, our commitment and support remain firmly dedicated to the progress of the nation, and to the advancement of the 1.4 billion people of India," Bhatia said.

The BJP spokesperson also cited global fuel price trends over the last 80 days and claimed India had witnessed only a marginal increase compared to other countries.

"India has seen an increase of just 5 per cent, or rather, 5.5 per cent, and I am citing this figure inclusive of today's data," he claimed.

"This was because the government's firm resolve was to ensure that no burden fell upon the common man; consequently, the government continued to take concrete measures that served the best interests of the Indian public. The oil companies willingly accepted the financial losses; they did not wish for the common people to suffer, and that, too, is an undeniable truth," Bhatia added.

He also accused the Congress of misleading people by allegedly sharing an old photograph from 2011 showing long queues for LPG cylinders.

"When we raised this issue, that tweet was deleted. And that image was a snapshot of the Congress government's tenure. The first question is: Why this deception? This is precisely what a toolkit is," he said.

On crude oil imports from Russia, Bhatia dismissed allegations that India was acting under international pressure and asserted that the Modi government acts solely in the national interest.

"There is the claim that India is not importing crude oil from Russia due to external pressure. To this, we declare boldly and unequivocally: This is Narendra Modi we are talking about; he will make only those decisions that serve national interest, and we do not operate under the pressure of anyone," he stated.

The BJP leader further said that India's crude oil imports from Russia had increased significantly under the current government compared to the UPA era.