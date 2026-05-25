Fuel Price Hike: Rohit Pawar Calls Situation 'Precarious', 'Dangerous'

'Precarious and Dangerous': Rohit Pawar Vows Protest

NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar on Monday launched a sharp attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre over the recent fuel price hike, saying that if a protest is required, he and his party would extend full support and actively participate, calling the current situation extremely precarious and dangerous. Speaking to reporters, Pawar said, "If we have to stage a protest and indeed, a protest will be necessary, we, too, will participate in it and lend our full support. The current situation is extremely precarious and dangerous."

He pointed out the sharp contrast between oil marketing companies' profits and the burden on consumers. Retail rates resumed their upward path on May 15 following a prolonged freeze. Since then, cumulative hikes have hit nearly ₹7.5 per litre. "On one hand, the monthly and quarterly reports submitted to the stock market by companies like BPCL, IOCL, and HPCL reveal profits running into thousands of crores. Over the last ten years, these companies have collectively earned a profit of ₹4.5 lakh crore," Pawar told reporters.

He added, "During the tenure of Dr Manmohan Singh, the price of crude oil stood at $110 per barrel. At that time, the retail prices of petrol and diesel in India hovered around ₹60. However, when PM Modi's government came to power, the price of crude oil dropped from $110 to $40 per barrel; yet, the retail price of petrol surged from ₹60 to ₹90. And now, it has even crossed the ₹100 mark."

Sachin Pilot Slams Post-Election Hike

Meanwhile, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Congress leader Sachin Pilot also criticised the government over the fresh hike in fuel prices, saying the increases were imposed without prior indication after elections and were contributing to inflation. "When elections were being held, the government didn't give any hint of this, and after the election results came in, petrol-diesel prices have been continuously increasing. Today there's another hike, so if this was going to burden the public, what was the problem in announcing it earlier?"

He further said, "When petrol-diesel prices rise, the prices of all things go up; the government pays no attention to inflation, and I think they have an agenda--win elections and thrash the opposition....The government isn't concerned about the troubles the public is facing; the opposition is united, we will keep protesting continuously," he told reporters. "

Fuel Prices Surge Across The Country

The remarks come amid a fresh round of fuel price hikes across the country, marking the fourth increase in less than two weeks amid volatility in global crude oil markets and geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Following the latest revision, petrol prices in Delhi crossed the Rs 100-mark, rising by Rs 2.61 to Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel prices increased by Rs 2.71 to Rs 95.20 per litre. The latest revision follows three earlier hikes on May 15, May 19 and May 23.

The sustained rise in fuel prices is being attributed to elevated global crude oil rates, currency fluctuations, and supply concerns linked to tensions in West Asia, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route. (ANI)

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