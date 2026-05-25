Cuba Gooding Jr, Luke Ford To Star In Action Thriller 'Lotus'

Cuba Gooding Jr, Luke Ford, Keith Duffy and multimedia artist Qymira are set to star in the international action thriller 'Lotus', the first production under a multi-year five-film collaboration between Hong Kong-based ACT3 and Philippine production company Blackops Studios Asia, according to Variety.

The project was introduced to international buyers and distribution partners at the Cannes Film Market. Principal photography is scheduled to begin in September and continue through October in Manila, with additional scenes planned in Brazil. The film will be directed by Filipino filmmaker Pedring Lopez, founder of Blackops Studios Asia, from a screenplay co-written with longtime collaborator Rex Lopez. Pedring Lopez will also produce the film alongside Rex Lopez and Maia Yambao-Lopez, while Leslie Loh serves as executive producer for ACT3, according to Variety.

Star-Studded Cast

Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr., known for Jerry Maguire, headlines the cast alongside Australian actor Luke Ford, whose credits include The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor and Animal Kingdom. Irish singer and Boyzone member Keith Duffy and multimedia artist Qymira, who previously appeared in Lopez's Shadow Transit, also feature in the film.

Additional cast members include actor-producer Cristian de la Fuente and Brazilian actor Alberto Cowboy, a former contestant from Big Brother Brasil.

Cast Expresses Excitement

Speaking about the project, Gooding Jr. said, "'Lotus' marks my first major project shooting in the Philippines and Southeast Asia. There's an energy to this project and to Manila that immediately pulled me in. The vision Pedring and the team have for this film is raw, dangerous and global."

Ford also expressed excitement about the project's tone and locations. "What drew me to 'Lotus' was how grounded and unpredictable the world felt. There's a rawness to the story and the way Pedring wants to shoot the film that makes it feel immediate and immersive," Ford said, according to Variety.

"Manila and Brazil are incredible backdrops for this kind of action-thriller, and I'm excited to be part of something that feels both intimate and global at the same time," he added.

Qymira described the film as a deeply personal experience, particularly because of its Brazil connection. "This film is bigger, darker and even more ambitious, and I'm excited to be part of a story that connects Manila and Brazil in such a visceral way," she said, according to Variety.

"Brazil has also held a special place in my heart especially after having performed at the Salvador Carnival and released several Portuguese and English songs with local artists which topped the Bahia radio charts, so bringing those worlds together in this film feels incredibly personal," she added, according to Variety.

International Crew and Global Vision

The action choreography for the film will be handled by Filipino-American choreographer and producer Sonny Sison, who will work alongside an international stunt team from the United States and Hong Kong. Cinematography will be led by Noel Teehankee, with crew members joining the production from the Philippines, Hong Kong and Brazil.

Director Pedring Lopez said the makers aim to create a globally appealing action thriller rooted in the atmosphere of Southeast Asia and Latin America. "This is a film designed for a global audience but rooted in the energy and chaos of Southeast Asia and Latin America," Lopez said, according to Variety. "We want 'Lotus' to feel dangerous, emotional and alive, the kind of film that throws you directly into its world," he added.

Future Productions

Lotus marks the first of five planned productions under the ACT3 and Blackops Studios Asia partnership. Their next major project, A Thread of Steel, is expected to begin production in 2028, according to Variety.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)