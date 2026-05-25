Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar Summoned To Delhi For Rajya Sabha Seat Talks

Rajya Sabha, MLC Seats on Agenda

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday said the high command has called Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in Delhi to discuss the Rajya Sabha seats.

Speaking on the CM Siddaramaiah's scheduled visit to Delhi tomorrow, Kharge told ANI, "The high command has called the CM and the Dy CM to discuss the Rajya Sabha seats. We also have a lot of MLC seats that are opening up in less than 15-20 days. So they will discuss with the high command about that."

"What is wrong if our leaders, legislators, and council members go meet our high command? You should be worried if they seek an appointment with Mohan Bhagwat," Kharge added.

Responding to questions on Siddaramaiah's scheduled meeting in the national capital, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said he would not comment on the matter. "I cannot comment on this. Rahul Ji will speak," Kharge told ANI.

CM Confirms Visit, Unaware of Agenda

Earlier today, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed that he has been invited to New Delhi for a meeting with the Congress leadership on Tuesday at 11 am, adding that he was not aware of the agenda of the discussions amid renewed political speculation in the state.

"I have been invited to Delhi. There is a meeting tomorrow at 11 AM; I do not know the agenda. Mr Venugopal called me to inform me about the date and time of the meeting," Siddaramaiah told the reporters after holding a press conference.

Dismisses Leadership Change Speculation

On speculation over leadership changes in the state, he said, "Speculations are always there. "

Shivakumar Unlikely to Attend

State Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, however, is unlikely to attend the same meeting. When questioned on being summoned to Delhi DK Shivakumar said, " I will go if called."(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)