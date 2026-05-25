MOI Announces Eid Al Adha Working Hours

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MOI) has announced the working hours for its security and service departments during the Eid Al Adha holidays.

The Ministry's service departments will operate from 8am to 12pm during Eid. These departments handle services related to passports, traffic, nationality and travel documents, as well as Criminal Evidence and Information (fingerprints).

Meanwhile, the Ministry's security departments and traffic investigation units will continue to operate around the clock.

According to a recent announcement by the Amiri Diwan, the Eid Al Adha holiday will begin on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, and continue until Saturday, May 30, 2026. All ministries, government entities and public institutions will resume regular working hours on Sunday, May 31, 2026.