Brazil's Bank Stocks Shed R$80 Billion On Credit Warning

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Brazil · Banking

Key Facts

- Market loss: Brazil's four largest banks shed approximately R$80 billion (about $16 billion) in market value since Q1 earnings signaled tighter credit.

- BB profit drop: Banco do Brasil reported Q1 2026 adjusted net income of R$3.4 billion, down 53.5 percent year over year on agribusiness defaults.

- Credit cost spike: Banco do Brasil credit cost rose 85.8 percent to R$18.9 billion, with expected losses up 46.6 percent to R$16.8 billion.

- Default rate: The 90-day delinquency rate jumped to 5.05 percent from 3.63 percent a year earlier, the highest since 2017.

- Latin American impact: A Brazilian credit cycle slowdown ripples to regional bank counterparties in Argentina, Mexico, Chile and Colombia.

The Brazil banks selloff reflects a turn in the credit cycle that is forcing the largest lenders to reprice their guidance, raise provisions and signal a slower expansion phase across the system.

What did the Brazil banks Q1 numbers show?

The four largest Brazilian banks (Itau Unibanco, Bradesco, Banco do Brasil and Santander Brasil) collectively shed approximately R$80 billion in market value since the start of the Q1 2026 earnings season, according to the Estadao Coluna Broadcast reporting Monday morning. The selloff reflects the central message of the cycle:“credito restritivo,” or restrictive credit conditions, with rising defaults concentrated in agribusiness and the small-business carteira.

Banco do Brasil delivered the most dramatic single result on May 13 with adjusted net income of R$3.4 billion, down 53.5 percent year over year and the lowest quarterly figure since 2017. The state bank cut its 2026 guidance, raised the credit-cost projection to R$18.9 billion (an 85.8 percent year-over-year increase) and lifted expected losses 46.6 percent to R$16.8 billion. Chief executive Tarciana Medeiros attributed the deterioration to agribusiness delinquency and noted the bank has doubled the volume of judicial collections versus the full prior year.

Why is the credit cycle turning?

Brazilian 90-day delinquency at Banco do Brasil rose from 3.63 percent to 5.05 percent over twelve months. The agribusiness portfolio, which totals R$418.4 billion at Banco do Brasil alone, has been the principal source of stress, with farmer cash flows compressed by lower commodity prices, climate disruptions and elevated input costs. The Banco do Brasil Regulariza Agro renegotiation program reached R$37.9 billion in the first quarter, an expansion of 68 percent quarter over quarter, signaling that the agricultural debt overhang has become large enough to require systematic restructuring.

Private-sector lenders Itau Unibanco, Bradesco and Santander Brasil reported less dramatic profit declines but signaled similar caution on the credit outlook in their guidance updates. Return on equity at Banco do Brasil collapsed to 7.3 percent from 16.7 percent the prior year, while private lenders maintained returns above 17 percent but flagged risk-adjusted margin compression ahead.

What does this mean for the Brazilian economy?

The bank credit pullback transmits through every layer of the real economy: small businesses face higher financing costs, agribusiness investment slows during the planting cycle, and consumer credit growth decelerates. The Banco Central do Brasil has held the Selic policy rate at restrictive levels throughout 2025 and 2026 to anchor inflation expectations, contributing to the credit-cycle turn. Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan both reduced their 2026 Brazil gross domestic product growth forecasts to the 1.5 to 2.0 percent range following the banking sector results.

Frequently Asked Questions Which banks are the“bancoes”?

The“bancoes” are Brazil's four largest banks: Itau Unibanco, Bradesco, Banco do Brasil and Santander Brasil. Together they account for over 70 percent of Brazilian banking assets and play a dominant role in consumer credit, business lending and the agricultural finance system.

Why did Banco do Brasil profit fall so much?

Banco do Brasil is the principal financier of Brazilian agribusiness, which has seen a sharp rise in farmer defaults. The bank raised its credit-cost provisions by 85.8 percent year over year to R$18.9 billion to cover expected losses from the agricultural sector.

What is“credito restritivo”?

Credito restritivo means restrictive credit conditions, the phrase Brazilian banks used in their Q1 2026 earnings calls to describe their lending stance. It signals tighter credit standards, higher collateral requirements and slower loan-book growth.

Are dividends at risk?

Banco do Brasil dividends are likely to decline materially in 2026 given the profit drop and the cut to guidance. Private-sector banks remain better positioned because their return on equity remains above the regulatory threshold and their agribusiness exposure is smaller.

What does this mean for the Ibovespa?

Brazilian banks represent approximately 18 percent of the Ibovespa index weight. The R$80 billion bank-sector loss has been a principal contributor to the Ibovespa retreat from the 199,000 peak in mid-April toward the current range around 174,000 points.

Connected Coverage

The bank selloff fits the broader political backdrop analyzed in our coverage of the Bolsonaro audio crisis and connects to the credit-cycle narrative in our Banco Master revelation coverage.

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