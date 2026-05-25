Modern Radiotherapy Technology Commissioned At Delhi's Army Hospital
The state-of-the-art, ring-gantry-based Linear Accelerator machine was commissioned in the hospital's Department of Radiation Oncology on Monday, in the presence of Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh.
The advanced technology is set to strengthen cancer care services at the Army Hospital (R&R) and improve access to advanced radiotherapy for serving personnel, veterans, and their dependents. It is also expected to enhance in-house treatment capacity to handle the hospital's significant patient load.
According to an official statement, this Linear Accelerator is capable of delivering modern radiotherapy techniques, including Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy, Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy, Image-Guided Radiation Therapy, Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy, and Stereotactic Radiosurgery.
“It enables precise delivery of radiation to tumour sites while minimising exposure to surrounding normal tissues, thereby supporting improved treatment outcomes and patient care,” the statement further said.
Also, the previous equipment used for screening and scanning tumours and other cancerous growths in patients has been decommissioned.
The procurement of the Linear Accelerator within the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) marks a substantial upgrade from the previous equipment and will soon be implemented across various medical hospitals run by the Armed Forces.
“The induction marks a step towards modernisation of oncology services within AFMS. Other oncology centres under AFMS are also being upgraded in a phased manner,” said an official.
The occasion, i.e., commissioning of ring-gantry-based Linear Accelerator machine at the R&R hospital, saw the presence of DG AFMS Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, Commandant, Army Hospital (R&R), Lieutenant General Avinash Das, and other senior officials.
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