Iran Gas Plant Explosion Causes Injuries To Several Staff Members
According to him, the explosion occurred during restoration work at the 6th processing plant, which was damaged during the U.S. and Israeli military air strikes against Iran. As a result, three employees of the company carrying out the repair work were injured.
Abbasi said that the injured were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment. Fire and rescue personnel were called to the scene, and the fire was extinguished.--
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