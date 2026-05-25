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Iran Gas Plant Explosion Causes Injuries To Several Staff Members


2026-05-25 06:37:27
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. An explosion occurred at the 6th gas processing plant of Iran's South Pars Gas Company this morning, the spokesperson of the company, Ebrahim Abbasi, told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, the explosion occurred during restoration work at the 6th processing plant, which was damaged during the U.S. and Israeli military air strikes against Iran. As a result, three employees of the company carrying out the repair work were injured.

Abbasi said that the injured were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment. Fire and rescue personnel were called to the scene, and the fire was extinguished.

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