The Sutton Place Hotel Vancouver Unveils The Ruby Suite Experience To Celebrate 40 Years Of Iconic Luxury

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A limited-time anniversary package featuring a Presidential Suite stay, fine dining, spa indulgence, and an exclusive ruby pendant from Harling's Jewellers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sutton Place Hotel Vancouver is celebrating four decades of unforgettable moments with the launch of its most elevated anniversary offering yet: the Ruby Suite Experience, a limited-time luxury package created in honour of the hotel's 40th anniversary. Available for booking now through December 31, 2026, this exclusive experience is designed for guests looking to mark a milestone in extraordinary fashion.

This exclusive package is offered in partnership with Harling's Jewellers, a fellow Canadian, family-founded brand recognized for celebrating life's milestones through exceptional craftsmanship. Together, The Sutton Place Hotel Vancouver and Harling's Jewellers bring to life a shared philosophy: craftsmanship that lasts, and experiences that stay with you long after the moment passes.

Created to celebrate not just longevity, but the people, care, and milestone moments that have defined the hotel's legacy since opening, the Ruby Suite Experience invites guests to mark their own special occasion in elevated style, surrounded by the timeless elegance The Sutton Place Hotel Vancouver is known for.