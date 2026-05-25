Naga Union Holds Protest In Imphal, Demands Release Of 6 Civilians

The Naga Peoples Union on Monday demanded the immediate and safe release of six Naga civilians allegedly abducted on May 13, holding a massive rally in Manipur's Imphal and submitting a memorandum to the state government.

The rally began from Tribal Market at New Checkon and proceeded towards Konung Mamang crossing. However, police personnel blocked the protesters at the crossing point. Later, a team of eight members of the union was allowed to proceed to the Chief Minister's Bungalow to submit a memorandum to the government.

Protesters carried banners and placards with slogans reading, "Immediate and Safe Release of 6 Naga Hostages," "Immediate Intervention by the Government", "Justice and Protection for Innocent Civilians," and "Stop Violence Against Innocent People."

Union Leader Appeals for Safe Release

Speaking to reporters, General Secretary of the Naga Peoples Union, Imphal, HB Kowarhring said the rally was being carried out peacefully and in a non-violent manner.

"We are holding this peaceful rally demanding the safe release of our six beloved Naga civilians who were abducted on May 13. We appeal to those responsible to release them without causing any harm," he said.

He further stated that the rally aimed to submit a memorandum to the government seeking urgent intervention in the matter.

Frustration Over Government Inaction

Meanwhile, Chunthuiliu Kamei from Neikanlong, who participated in the protest, expressed disappointment over what she described as the slow response from the government.

"We are here to show our disappointment over the lack of progress in securing the release of our six Naga brothers who were abducted by Kuki militants. Till now, no concrete action has been taken. We have been waiting for the government to take effective steps, but we are losing hope due to the slow progress," she said.

She added that the rally was also meant to express the frustration of the public over what participants termed as the failure of the authorities to ensure the safe return of the abducted civilians.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)