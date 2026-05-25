Delhi Sees Hottest May Night In Nearly 14 Years IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Heatwave Till May 27

MENAFN - Live Mint) The national capital, which has been reeling under severe heatwave conditions, is unlikely to see relief anytime soon, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its forecast, has placed Delhi under a yellow alert till May 27. The temperature today is likely to hover around 44 degrees Celsius. While heatwave conditions will continue to prevail, residents can expect some relief later in the day as very light rain, thunderstorms, lightning, dust storms, and strong surface winds are likely today.

“Rise in maximum temperatures by 1-2°C during the next 24 hours, with no large change till 27 May 2026, and a fall by 6-8°C thereafter. Rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C during the next 24 hours, with no large change till 29 May 2026, and a fall by 4-5°C thereafter,” the IMD said.

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Meanwhile, Delhi on Monda endured its warmest night in nearly 14 years, with the minimum temperature settling at 32.4 degrees Celsius, 5.7 degrees above the seasonal norm, according to the weather agency. The city last recorded such sweltering conditions in May on 26 May 2012, when the minimum temperature stood at 32.5 degrees Celsius.

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According to the IMD, Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 30.5 degrees Celsius, which was 3.4 degrees above normal. Lodhi Road registered 30 degrees Celsius, 5 degrees above normal, while Ridge logged 30.6 degrees Celsius, 4.4 degrees above the seasonal average. Ayanagar recorded the highest minimum temperature at 32 degrees Celsius, 5.3 degrees above normal.

“Warm night conditions have been recorded at Safdarjung, Lodhi Road and Ayanagar,” an IMD official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

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Delhi also experienced mild dust storms during the evening on Sunday, causing air quality to worsen. The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 206, falling in the 'poor' category, at 9 am on Monday.

When to expect a drop in maximum temperatures?

The weather office predicted no relief from the severe heatwave in the coming days, as such conditions are expected to continue across Central and Northwest India till 31 May, and over East and adjoining Peninsular India till 27 or 29 May.

“Reduction in maximum temperatures is likely from 29 May onwards,” the IMD said in its latest weather bulletin.

Residents of Punjab can expect gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2 to 3°C till 26 May while no significant change in temperature is likely over rest of India in the next few days.

(With inputs from news agency PTI)