Leyla Aliyeva Meets Women Engaged In Mat Weaving In Masally

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

During her visit to the Masally district, the Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, Leyla Aliyeva, met with women engaged in traditional mat weaving in the village of Musakucha, AzerNEWS reports.

During the meeting, Leyla Aliyeva spoke with participants of the "Rooted Hands" project-one of the last communities in the country preserving the traditional craft of mat weaving and became acquainted with their handmade works and creative activities.

It was noted that the women of Musakucha village collect and dry natural reed plants and weave mats by hand using traditional methods passed down from generation to generation. This craft plays an important role in preserving the cultural heritage of the region, as well as supporting women's employment and economic sustainability.

During the friendly meeting, the women demonstrated the mat-weaving process. Leyla Aliyeva also joined them in weaving a mat and took interest in the details of this ancient craft. Afterwards, a short film dedicated to mat weaving and the "Rooted Hands" project was screened.

With Leyla Aliyeva's support, a renovated space has been created for the women. The facility is intended for working, conducting training sessions and masterclasses, as well as showcasing and selling their handmade products. This initiative will contribute to the development of a new cultural and tourism space in Masally, while also expanding the financial opportunities of local women and helping preserve the traditional mat-weaving craft.

The "Rooted Hands" project has already begun to gain international recognition. In 2025, it was presented at Milan Fashion Week within the framework of sustainable fashion, showcasing a successful fusion of natural materials collected from Azerbaijan's wetlands, the craftsmanship of women artisans, modern design, and traditional craftsmanship.

More information about the project is available on its website and social media accounts.