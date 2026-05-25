Belarus Not Building Up Troops Near Border, But Threat Remains SBGS Spox

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported in a televised interview by Spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andrii Demchenko, according to Ukrinform.

“It must be understood that the threat coming from the territory of Belarus remains unchanged. Since the very beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Belarus has been facilitating Russia's military operations against our state – in 2022 it opened its border, and throughout this time has provided its territory for exercises, training of Russian troops, and joint drills. Therefore, we must be prepared for any developments from this direction and, first and foremost, maintain strong defensive positions along the entire border with Belarus,” Demchenko said.

According to him, no troop build-up has been detected near the Ukrainian border that would indicate preparations for an invasion from Belarus.

The SBGS spokesperson noted that Belarus keeps certain units near the border with Ukraine, but they are not being reinforced – instead, they are periodically rotated and replaced, while the overall situation remains unchanged regarding their presence near the border.

“Regarding any offensive actions or buildup of units of either the Belarusian army or Russian forces being deployed to Belarus – fortunately, none of this has been detected,” he emphasized.

Demchenko stressed that Ukraine continues to monitor the situation in Belarus to remain prepared for any changes and respond in time.

Military expert explains why large-scale offensive fromunlikely

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian border guards currently do not detect movements of military equipment or personnel on the territory of Belarus.