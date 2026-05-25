Why Do Machine Tools Need Stress Relief?

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 24, 2026 7:18 pm - In precision machining, the performance of a machine tool is not determined solely by its design or components. One often overlooked but critical factor is residual stress within the machine structure.

What Is Residual Stress in Machine Tools?

Residual stress refers to internal stresses locked within a material after manufacturing processes such as casting, welding, forging, or machining.

In machine tools, major structural components such as the bed, column, and base are often made from cast iron or welded steel. During cooling or fabrication, uneven temperature distribution and material contraction create internal stresses.

Although these stresses may not be visible, they remain within the material and can be released gradually during use, leading to unexpected deformation.

How Residual Stress Affects Machine Tool Performance

Residual stress can have a significant impact on machining accuracy and machine stability.

Over time, stress release may cause slight distortion of the machine structure. Even small deformations can lead to:

Misalignment of linear guides and ball screws

Changes in spindle positioning

Loss of geometric accuracy

Increased vibration during machining

For high-precision CNC machining, even micron-level deviations can result in out-of-tolerance parts.

From a quality standpoint, uncontrolled stress is a hidden risk that affects consistency and repeatability.

milling-tools

The Purpose of Stress Relief Treatment

Stress relief is a process used to reduce or eliminate internal stresses in materials before the machine tool is put into operation.

The primary goal is to stabilize the material structure so that it remains dimensionally stable during machining and over long-term use.

By relieving internal stress, manufacturers can ensure that the machine maintains its original alignment and precision, even under varying loads and environmental conditions.

Common Stress Relief Methods

There are several methods used to relieve stress in machine tool components.

Thermal Stress Relief

Thermal treatment is one of the most common methods. The material is heated to a specific temperature and held for a controlled period, then slowly cooled.

This process allows internal stresses to redistribute and relax without significantly altering the material's mechanical properties.

Natural Aging

In some cases, large cast components are left to age naturally over time. Exposure to environmental conditions allows internal stresses to gradually dissipate.

Although effective, this method is time-consuming and less controlled compared to thermal treatment.

Vibration Stress Relief

Vibration-based methods use controlled mechanical vibration to reduce internal stress. This approach is faster than natural aging and can be applied to large structures.

However, its effectiveness may vary depending on material type and application.