Connected Vehicle Technology Market Opportunity Report 2026-2035: $129.2 Bn Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, And Forecasts

Dublin, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Vehicle Technology Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The Global Connected Vehicle Technology Market was valued at USD 45.3 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% to reach USD 129.2 billion by 2035.

The market's growth is fueled by the widespread adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), increasingly integrated into modern vehicles to enhance safety, navigation, and driver awareness. Connectivity is becoming a core vehicle platform feature, enabling real-time communication, remote diagnostics, and over-the-air software updates. The rollout of 5G networks accelerates this shift by providing high-speed, low-latency connections essential for vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications, remote fleet management, and next-generation infotainment.

Digital platforms and centralized software architectures in electric vehicles emphasize connectivity as critical for battery management, telematics updates, and operational efficiency. Commercial fleets leverage these technologies for route optimization, asset tracking, and reducing operational costs, driving broad adoption across passenger and commercial vehicles globally.

The embedded systems segment held a 42% share in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% through 2035. Embedded connectivity solutions are gaining popularity as automakers integrate telematics control units, sensors, and onboard computing directly into vehicle systems. These solutions facilitate ADAS functionality, remote monitoring, over-the-air updates, and seamless connected services throughout the vehicle's lifecycle, enhancing reliability and user experience.

The Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) segment held a 35.8% share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% through 2035. V2V technology enables vehicles to exchange information about speed, location, and direction, improving road safety and enabling automated systems to respond effectively to nearby traffic conditions, cooperative braking, and potential collision risks.

The U.S. Connected Vehicle Technology Market reached USD 12 billion in 2025. Growth in the U.S. is supported by automakers adopting software-defined vehicle architectures, allowing continuous updates and integration of advanced driver assistance and diagnostic systems. Pilot programs for autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles heavily rely on V2X connectivity and AI-enabled systems to optimize traffic management and ensure safe operation, driving innovation and adoption in the country.

Key players in the Global Connected Vehicle Technology Market include Aptiv, Bosch, Continental, Denso, Ericsson, Harman, Microsoft, Mobileye, NXP, and Qualcomm.

Companies in this sector are strengthening their market position through extensive investment in R&D to develop AI-enabled ADAS, V2X communication modules, and embedded telematics solutions. They focus on strategic partnerships with automakers, software developers, and telecommunications providers to expand ecosystem integration and scale connectivity offerings. Firms emphasize over-the-air software platforms, cybersecurity solutions, and cloud-based fleet management services to enhance product value.

Geographic expansion into emerging automotive markets and targeted collaboration with commercial fleet operators help secure recurring contracts. Continuous innovation in vehicle software, sensor integration, and connectivity solutions allows companies to differentiate products, improve adoption rates, and maintain a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving market.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:

