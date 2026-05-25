Child Dies In Kolkata's Hastings Area After Lamp From Street Light Falls On Her

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 25 (IANS) In a tragic incident in Hastings area of central Kolkata, a 6-year-old child died on Monday morning after a light from a lamp post on the street fell on her.

The deceased girl's name is Gudiya Khatun. It is learnt that a light from a street lamp post having multiple lights fell on the child's head while she was playing under it in the morning.

Due to this, she was seriously injured and was immediately taken to SSKM Hospital, where the doctors declared her brought dead. The family and locals are alleging negligence in the maintenance of the lamp posts in the area.

According to the police, the tragic incident took place at around 7 A.M. on Monday.

The girl went out to play as soon as she woke up and she was playing under the lamp post like every other day. At that moment, a light from the lamp post fell on the head of the child and she was seriously injured in the incident. She fell to the ground with blood gushing from her head.

The shocked family of the child claimed that Gudiya had died on the spot. When she was taken to the hospital, the doctors also declared her brought dead.

The grief-stricken family stated that Gudiya was playing as usual and that she was used to playing alone in the street close to the house.

They have alleged negligence in maintenance of the lamp posts. The family claimed that the light that fell on the road had three holes but only one nut was still attached to it.

The locals have also raised questions about whether the lamp post was maintained at all. Officers of the local police station reached the incident site. The place has been surrounded with barricades now. The police are investigating the entire incident.

It may be noted that a large number of people live near the incident site in Hastings area. There are also some shanties nearby. Locals from such shanties often spend their time on the footpaths. Children from these houses often play in the streets, which pose the risk of accidents.