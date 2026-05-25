LG USHERS IN ERA OF INTEGRATED LIVING AS SMART HOMES BECOME GULF's NEW STANDARD

ThinQ is, fundamentally, a unified platform that provides intuitive control and monitoring capabilities, allowing homeowners to manage their environment from anywhere, anytime, using a smartphone or simple voice commands, effectively making the entire home a responsive partner. And at the heart of LG ThinQ's power is LG's pioneering concept of“Affectionate Intelligence” – advanced AI that goes beyond basic automation, evolving to understand users better by learning habits, preferences, and even environmental factors. Affectionate Intelligence transforms the home into a truly personalized space, anticipating needs and proactively optimizing settings. LG ThinQ-powered air conditioners, for instance, leveraging Affectionate Intelligence, analyze spatial characteristics and external weather conditions to maintain optimal temperature and humidity, while its refrigerators can offer Proactive Care service, detecting potential issues before they arise and alerting users. This self-evolving performance extends to LG's AI Direct DriveTM (AI DDTM) washing machines, too, which learn about fabric types and washing habits to deliver customized care, ensuring both efficiency and longevity for garments. Additionally, the intelligent integration offered by LG ThinQ extends to personalized lifestyle experiences, where the home actively adapts to individual routines, silently performing and preparing a wake up environment perfectly set to preferences, with blinds adjusting, lights gently brightening, and the coffee machine percolating, all orchestrated by a system that has learned daily rhythms. The result is a holistic approach that simultaneously prioritizes energy efficiency, optimizing appliance usage, from smart energy management in air conditioning to monitoring electricity consumption of key devices, significantly contributing to reduced utility bills and a smaller environmental footprint. The market is no doubt witnessing a clear mandate for homes where every component, from lighting and security to major appliances like washing machines and refrigerators, communicates harmoniously to enhance daily life, simplify routines, and contribute to a more sustainable lifestyle. Which makes LG's commitment to building an open ecosystem, as championed by its Affectionate Intelligence – ensuring compatibility with a wide range of smart home devices and services, future-proofing homes and offering unparalleled breadth in connectivity – all the more crucial. Ultimately, LG ThinQ and its Affectionate Intelligence are not just about adding smart gadgets; they are about fundamentally reshaping the way people experience comfort and convenience at home, delivering tailored environments that anticipate desires, provide proactive care, and simplify the complexities of modern living. About LG Electronics, Inc. LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG's four Companies – Home Appliance Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, Vehicle Solution and Eco Solution – combined for global revenue of over KRW 88 trillion in 2024. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, automotive components and solutions, and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit for the latest news.