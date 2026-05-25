Iran Extends Condolences To Family Of Deceased Azerbaijani Consul

According to him, in connection with the repatriation of the Azerbaijani diplomat's body to Baku and in light of this tragic event, the Consular Department of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in contact with the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.