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Iran Extends Condolences To Family Of Deceased Azerbaijani Consul
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The Iranian side extends its condolences to the family of the Azerbaijani consul who died in an accident, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said during a press conference held in Tehran on May 25, Trend reports.
According to him, in connection with the repatriation of the Azerbaijani diplomat's body to Baku and in light of this tragic event, the Consular Department of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in contact with the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran.--
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