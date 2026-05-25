Will Arsenal Make Champions League History? Mikel Arteta Sends Message After EPL Triumph

Arsenal are Premier League champions. But for Mikel Arteta... the story isn't finished yet. After years of heartbreak, near-misses, pressure and criticism, Arteta finally delivered the league title back to North London. And now, with the Premier League trophy secured, Arsenal stand on the edge of something even bigger - the UEFA Champions League final in Budapest. Can Arsenal complete the dream season and conquer Europe? Can Arteta lead this young side to immortality? In this video: 00:00 – Mikel Arteta Sends Emotional Message After Arsenal's EPL Triumph 01:21 – Arsenal Dream of Historic Champions League Glory in Budapest 02:45 – Can the Gunners Conquer Europe & Complete the Perfect Season?

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