Karisma Kapoor Essays Role Of Conflicted Cop In 'Brown'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor will be returning to the medium of OTT after 6 years with the upcoming streaming show 'Brown'. The teaser of the show was unveiled on Monday, and it presents the actress in her most intense and transformative role yet.

The actress will be seen essaying the role of Rita Brown, a cop in Kolkata Police Force. The series is set against the haunting, morally fractured backdrop of Kolkata, and is a neo-noir psychological crime thriller. The gritty visuals and emotionally charged atmosphere immediately establish Brown as a dark, layered thriller that goes far beyond a conventional murder mystery.

With 'Brown', the actress takes a bold leap into darker territory, portraying a complex police officer battling personal demons while investigating disturbing crimes. The series is directed by Abhinay Deo, and presents the actress in an emotionally fractured and fiercely resilient avatar unlike anything she has attempted before. The series is set to drop on ZEE5.

Over the years, Karisma Kapoor has become selective about the kind of work she does. The actress delivered huge volumes of work in the 90s, and is known for her pairing opposite Govinda in many iconic films from the 90s.

Recently, the took a trip down memory lane as she recalled her teenage days while shooting for the iconic song 'Husn Hai Suhana' with Bollywood superstar Govinda for the movie 'Coolie No. 1'.

During the premiere episode of 'India's Best Dancer Season 5', contestant Anshika Dhara delivered an energetic performance on the hit track, leaving Karisma nostalgic. Speaking about the performance and her memories attached to the song, the actress revealed how intimidated and shy she initially felt while dancing alongside Govinda and working with choreographer Ganesh Acharya for the first time.

Karisma shared,“Aap sirf 16 saal ki hain, aur main us time par 17-18 saal ki thi. Mujhe Govinda ji ke saath dance karna tha (You are only 16 years old, and at that time I was around 17-18 years old. I had to dance with Govinda)”.

She added,“I remember especially in that song, it was one of the first or second dance numbers with Chi-Chi. Main bahot nervous thi aur Ganesh Acharya ke saath bhi mera pehla gaana tha, toh woh bhi ek naya combination tha (I remember that song especially because it was one of my first or second dance numbers with Chi-Chi. I was very nervous and it was also my first song with Ganesh Acharya, so that combination itself was very new for me)".

The actress also recalled how the movie's director David Dhawan personally reassured her on set and introduced her to Ganesh Acharya, who was then a rising choreographer.