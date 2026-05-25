Ireland Baldwin Expecting Second Child Announces News On Instagram

Model and actor Ireland Baldwin has announced that she is expecting her second child with boyfriend RAC, according to E! News. The daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger shared the news through an Instagram video.

A Creative Instagram Reveal

The adorable clip showed the 30-year-old preparing her home for the family's new addition by mixing baby items with toddler essentials. In the video, Ireland hung a baby towel on a robe rack, placed a newborn onesie over toddler pyjamas, and set a baby bottle next to a Bluey-themed sippy cup.

Ireland also added a humorous touch to the announcement, rolling a bottle of wine out of the frame and replacing it with nighttime sleep tablets. The video concluded with the reveal of sonogram photos, while Ireland captioned the post with a simple red heart emoji and tagged RAC, whose real name is Andre Allen Anjos, according to E! News.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. "Congratulations!!! Such a fun way to tell us!" one fan commented, while another wrote, "wait i loved this reveal."

Reflections on Motherhood

Ireland and RAC, who began dating in 2021, are already parents to daughter Holland, who was born in May 2023.

Since becoming a mother, Ireland has spoken candidly about the emotional challenges she experienced during pregnancy and postpartum, including struggles with health anxiety.

"I really struggled in my pregnancy as many of us do. Not just by puking everywhere," Ireland wrote in a May 2023 Instagram post. "As someone who suffers tremendously from health anxiety, pregnancy shifted everything into overdrive. Every thought in my head pertained to hurting the baby. Hurting myself," she added.

However, the model said that her fears disappeared after Holland's birth. "When she was born, all of this dissolved into nothingness," Ireland recalled. "Nothing ever mattered until that moment. The delivery was intense, but I've been in worse pain. She was born. My fears fled," according to E! News.

Ireland also shared advice for expectant mothers and new moms. "Don't let people tell you how it's going to be. Life is scary and unpredictable and this process was terrifying but it's the greatest thing I've ever done and will ever do," she wrote.

The screenwriter further expressed gratitude toward RAC for supporting her through motherhood. "We make an even better team than I imagined," Ireland added, according to E! News.

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)