Vibrant Gujarat Conference In Vadodara To Spotlight GI-Tagged Crafts

The upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for the Central Gujarat region, scheduled for the last week of June in Vadodara, while promoting industrial development, will highlight the handicrafts sector.

The conference is expected to feature handicraft products from the Central Gujarat region that have already received Geographical Indication (GI) tags or are in the application stages, a press release from the Chief Minister's office said. A GI-tag is a powerful mark of authenticity, recognising a product that possesses a unique reputation and quality tied strictly to its specific place of origin.

A Showcase of GI-Tagged Heritage

The region's rich heritage includes several GI-tagged products like the Ahmedabad Sodagari Block Print, Mata ni Pachhedi, Pithora painting, Pethapur Printing Blocks, Agates of Cambay, and Sankheda Furniture.

The Sodagari Block Print, a centuries-old hand-printed textile technique practised by artisans in Jamalpur from Ahmedabad, received its GI tag in 2024. This craft, which has been passed down through generations, is practised by the Chhipa community.

Mata ni Pachhedi, a sacred textile craft from Ahmedabad and Kheda districts, received its GI tag in 2023. Traditionally practised by the nomadic Devipujak community, it involves painting deities on fabric.

Pithora painting, the ritualistic wall art form practised by the Rathwa, Bhil, and Bhilala tribes, involves vibrant colours, dynamic compositions, and profound symbolism. This art form received its GI tag in 2021 and is practised across Chhotaudepur and Panchmahal districts.

Practised for over 300 years by artisans in Pethapur village, Gandhinagar district, the craft of Pethapur Printing Blocks earned a GI tag in 2018 for its distinctive manual carving techniques, the release noted.

Agates of Cambay, the semi-precious gemstones crafted in Khambhat (Anand), earlier known as Cambay, received the GI tag in 2008. The Agate craftsmanship dates back to the Harappan Civilisation.

The intricately handcrafted Sankheda Furniture received its GI tag in 2008. Practised by the Kharadi-Suthar community in Vadodara's Sankheda town, this craftsmanship involves teak wood furniture that is traditionally painted in bright shades of maroon and gold.

Products like the Dahod Bead Work and the Khambhat Kite, which have been applied for GI status, may also be showcased at the VGRC (Central Gujarat). In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, these state-of-the-art products are being promoted through the 'Vocal for Local' initiative.

Connecting Artisans to Global Markets

By showcasing various GI-tagged products from Central Gujarat, the upcoming VGRC at Vadodara aims to provide a global stage for traditional artisans and entrepreneurs, connecting them directly with international markets.

Previous editions of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences have served as dynamic platforms to enhance regional economies while honouring cultural heritage.

The press release highlighted that, in addition to offering a robust platform for exchanging these MoUs, Regional Conferences offer Vendor Development Programmes, Reverse Buyer-Seller Meets alongside trade exhibitions and sector-specific pavilions.

Other highlights include the inauguration of industrial projects, regional awards for MSMEs, and dedicated B2B and B2G networking sessions. The event also incorporates the Udyami Mela, industrial and tourism site visits, and international partnership signings involving the global diaspora.

By connecting local entrepreneurs with global investors and showcasing rich heritage and culture as well as innovation, the upcoming VGRC at Vadodara will serve as an open invitation to the world to explore the Central Gujarat region. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)