Avant Group Leadership Meets With Oman's Minister Of Housing And Urban Planning (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) Avant Group, one of Azerbaijan's leading construction companies, held a bilateral meeting with a delegation from the Sultanate of Oman on the sidelines of the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), hosted in Baku.

His Excellency Khalfan bin Said bin Mubarak Al Shuaili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning of the Sultanate of Oman, and Mr. Ali Huseynov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Avant Group, discussed new urban planning concepts and investment opportunities during the meeting.

Held within the framework of the global urban development platform, the official meeting provided an opportunity for an extensive exchange of views on modern construction practices, sustainable urban planning, and infrastructure projects. The central strategic theme of the meeting was the prospect of Avant Group - a company that has delivered landmark projects in Azerbaijan's construction sector - entering the Omani construction market and exploring the broad investment opportunities available in the Sultanate.

H.E. Minister Khalfan bin Said bin Mubarak Al Shuaili, who led the Omani delegation, commended the significance of the forum organized in Baku and elaborated on Oman's ongoing modern construction and urban planning projects. The Minister highlighted the favorable conditions his ministry has created for foreign investors and experienced construction companies, and underscored Oman's keen interest in Azerbaijan's construction potential - particularly in the work and achievements of Avant Group.

Avant Group's leadership provided the guests with detailed information about the company's modern construction, architecture, and infrastructure projects implemented across Azerbaijan. It was noted that the company's extensive expertise and engineering capabilities in the construction sector could make a significant contribution to Oman's new urban development goals and investment projects.

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