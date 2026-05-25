PASHA Bank To Enable Foreign Tourists To Pay In Local Currencies
According to the CEO, when Azerbaijani citizens make card purchases abroad, they are currently presented with a choice to pay in either the local currency, Azerbaijani manats, or U.S. dollars.
"We are now working to implement this exact approach within Azerbaijan. Consequently, when tourists from the UAE, the U.S., the UK, or Asian countries settle bills at hotels, restaurants, and other tourism facilities in Azerbaijan, PASHA Bank terminals will offer them the option to pay in their country's national currency or in U.S. dollars, alongside the manat," Guliyev explained.--
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