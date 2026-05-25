Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
PASHA Bank To Enable Foreign Tourists To Pay In Local Currencies

PASHA Bank To Enable Foreign Tourists To Pay In Local Currencies


2026-05-25 04:38:49
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Foreign tourists visiting Azerbaijan will soon be able to make payments directly in their native currencies or in U.S. dollars, Javid Guliyev, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of PASHA Bank, announced during a press conference dedicated to the bank's 2025 financial results, Trend reports.

According to the CEO, when Azerbaijani citizens make card purchases abroad, they are currently presented with a choice to pay in either the local currency, Azerbaijani manats, or U.S. dollars.

"We are now working to implement this exact approach within Azerbaijan. Consequently, when tourists from the UAE, the U.S., the UK, or Asian countries settle bills at hotels, restaurants, and other tourism facilities in Azerbaijan, PASHA Bank terminals will offer them the option to pay in their country's national currency or in U.S. dollars, alongside the manat," Guliyev explained.

--

MENAFN25052026000187011040ID1111163371



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search