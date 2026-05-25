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Hot & Dry Spell Continues In KP, Light Rain Likely In Upper Regions

Hot & Dry Spell Continues In KP, Light Rain Likely In Upper Regions


2026-05-25 04:38:28
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are expected to experience hot and dry weather.

According to the Meteorological Department, light rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms is expected at isolated places in Swat, Shangla, Battagram, Kohistan, Mansehra, and Abbottabad.

Also Read: Hajj Begins: Millions of Pilgrims Arrive in Mina Amid Scorching Heat

Strong and dusty winds are also likely in the plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Yesterday as well, most districts of the province remained hot and dry, however, rain with gusty winds and thunderstorms was recorded in some areas of Kohistan, Swat, and Chitral.

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Tribal News Network

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