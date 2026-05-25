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President Ilham Aliyev Chairs Meeting Dedicated To Agricultural Issues

President Ilham Aliyev Chairs Meeting Dedicated To Agricultural Issues


2026-05-25 04:38:11
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On May 25, a meeting dedicated to agricultural issues was held under the chairmanship of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, AzerNEWS reports.

The head of state delivered a speech at the meeting.

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AzerNews

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