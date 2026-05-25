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Bitcoin $77,345 - Iran Deal Bounce - Rio Times


2026-05-25 04:31:02
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Monday, May 25, 2026 · Covering weekend May 23–25 session Summary

Bitcoin price today trades at $77,345 (+0.48%) on Monday, recovering from a Saturday low of $74,192 after President Trump announced a“largely negotiated” Iran peace deal on Truth Social late Saturday afternoon. The spike triggered roughly $180 million in crypto short liquidations. Oil fell about 5% Sunday (WTI to $91.65) as Trump signalled negotiations were“constructive” but warned he would not rush. Net move from Friday's $75,174 close: +2.9% over the weekend, recovering most of the Warsh-era opening losses.

The Big Three 1.
Bitcoin trades at $77,345 (+0.48%) on Monday morning per Bitstamp, range $76,833–$77,554. Late Friday into early Saturday, BTC crumbled about 4% to the Saturday low at $74,192. Trump's Saturday evening Truth Social post -“An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and various other Countries” - spiked BTC from $74,192 to $77,303 within minutes, with roughly $180M in crypto short liquidations. 2.
ETF flows are the bearish overhang. Spot Bitcoin ETFs bled $1.26B in the past week (six-day loss streak per Cointelegraph), $2.26B over two weeks. Ether ETFs lost $216M; Solana ETFs took +$15.6M; XRP ETFs +$22M. The leveraged-bear setup was overextended into the Trump headline. 3.
The altcoin tape is mixed Monday. Ether underperforms at $2,107 (−0.77%); Solana $85.63 (−0.62%); HYPE +0.91% to $61.92 holds record region. Zcash (ZEC) +4.69% to $657.27 is the breakout as privacy-coin bid resumes. Nasdaq filed for Bitcoin options listing pending CFTC approval. BTC/USD $77,345 +0.48% Weekend Low $74,192 Sat AM Short Liquidations $180M On Trump post WTI Oil $91.65 −5% Sun 02 Weekend Tape
Asset Price 24h Note
Bitcoin (BTC) $77,345 +0.48% Iran-deal bounce from $74,192 Sat low
Ether (ETH) $2,106.77 −0.77% Underperforming, ETF outflows continue
Solana (SOL) $85.63 −0.62% SOL ETFs took +$15.6M last week
HYPE $61.92 +0.91% Holds record-region, AI/Hyperliquid theme
XRP $1.354 −0.39% XRP ETFs took +$22M last week
Zcash (ZEC) $657.27 +4.69% Privacy-coin breakout
Gold (XAU) $4,557 +0.24% Cross-asset hedge bid easing
Silver (XAG) $77.50 +0.61% Holding the elevated range
Source: Bitstamp, CoinDesk, Cointelegraph, CNBC, Polymarket. Snapshot: May 25, 2026 06:11 UTC. Live Market IntelligenceCrypto - Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Crypto - Live Market Board

Digital assets
May 25, 2026 · 05:25

Bitcoin · benchmark 77,235
+0.33% L 76,843day rangeH 77,473

-29.16% over 12 months

Market breadth · 17 names 94% advancing

16 ▲ advancing1 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs Ethereum 2,110 +0.58%

Solana 85.73 +0.56%

Gold 4,523 +0.05%

USD / BRL 5.02 -0.36%

Full instrument board

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
BTC 77,235 +0.33% -29.16% 76,981 77,473 76,843 22,468,460,544
ETH 2,110 +0.58% -17.29% 2,098 2,114 2,091 11,323,136,000
SOL 85.73 +0.56% -51.21% 85.25 85.99 84.77 3,278,695,424
XRP 1.36 +0.58% -42.03% 1.35 1.36 1.34 1,373,057,664
BNB 660.75 +0.71% -1.37% 656.10 661.23 655.49 1,125,322,112
ADA 0.24 +0.69% -67.92% 0.24 0.24 0.24 304,279,232
DOGE 0.10 +0.33% -54.43% 0.10 0.10 0.10 601,774,912
AVAX 9.32 +1.23% -60.24% 9.21 9.34 9.16 241,118,144
LINK 9.49 +0.66% -38.89% 9.43 9.52 9.36 256,597,616
DOT 1.26 +1.31% -72.13% 1.24 1.27 1.24 98,478,944
LTC 52.92 +0.29% -44.68% 52.77 52.91 52.48 226,031,872
BCH 350.18 +0.96% -17.19% 346.85 350.95 344.05 384,809,344
TRX 0.37 +0.32% +34.77% 0.37 0.37 0.36 684,032,704
XLM 0.15 +3.76% -46.81% 0.15 0.15 0.15 95,058,736
HBAR 0.09 +0.97% -52.58% 0.09 0.09 0.09 40,564,544
NEAR 2.38 -0.40% -14.86% 2.39 2.41 2.34 682,649,472
ATOM 2.15 +4.76% -55.23% 2.05 2.18 2.05 44,860,460
AAVE 86.28 +0.87% -67.88% 85.53 86.64 85.28 155,422,368

Largest moves today ATOM
2.15
+4.76% XLM
0.15
+3.76% DOT
1.26
+1.31% AVAX
9.32
+1.23% HBAR
0.09
+0.97% BCH
350.18
+0.96% AAVE
86.28
+0.87% BNB
660.75
+0.71%

The session read The Bitcoin rose 0.33%, with breadth positive - 16 of 17 names higher. ATOM led, while NEAR lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 25 May 2026 Brazil's Financial Morning Call for Monday, May 25, 2026

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03 What Drove the Bounce Local Driver: Trump Iran deal headline triggers $180M short squeeze

Saturday's Truth Social post hit a market positioning short on the Warsh handoff and six-day ETF outflow streak. The unwind was mechanical: $180M in shorts liquidated as BTC ran from $74,192 to $77,303. Sunday's Trump caveat that he“won't rush” capped further upside but did not reverse the squeeze. Polymarket 's US-Iran permanent peace contracts hit $154M total volume with December 2026 at 91% odds.

External Trigger: Oil collapses 5% as Hormuz reopening prices in

WTI fell about 5% Sunday to $91.65, Brent to $98.30, on Trump's“constructive negotiations” framing. The Hormuz blockade nominally remains until a deal is finalised, but oil markets are now pricing reopening as the base case. The flow-through to crypto is straightforward: lower oil eases the inflation-overhang case that supported the Warsh-hawkish-hold thesis, which loosens the dollar-strength setup that hit BTC into Friday. Wall Street closed at records into Memorial Day; Monday is a US holiday with reduced liquidity.

§04 · Market Commentary

The weekend reversal is real but the structural picture is unchanged. ETF outflows mean institutional positioning is still de-risking; the Trump-Iran short squeeze was a leveraged-bear unwind, not a fresh institutional bid. The split inside the ETF complex is the cleanest read: BTC and ETH funds bleeding, SOL and XRP funds adding - capital is rotating within crypto, not exiting.

Two macro overlays matter. Kevin Warsh enters his first FOMC June 17–18 with $131M+ in personal crypto holdings, the most crypto-literate Fed chair ever; Polymarket prices a 52% hike chance. The Iran-deal pathway determines whether the bounce sustains. $74,192 defines the weekend reversal; $80,000 is the resistance that has held since early May.

05 Technical Snapshot

BTC/USD daily, Bitstamp. TradingView · May 25, 2026 06:11 UTC

BTC $77,345 sits just above the Kijun cluster at $76,952 with the 200-DMA at $78,513 as the immediate overhead resistance - the same line that capped the post-Warsh recovery attempts. The MACD remains bearish on the daily (line below signal) but the histogram is narrowing significantly from Friday's deeper red, consistent with a single-day reversal that the slower-moving indicator has not yet caught up to. RSI 49.03/48.42 sits right at the midline, recovering off oversold. A daily close above $78,843 reopens $80,407 and the $82,765 region; a fade back below $74,920 (BB lower) negates the weekend bounce.

Resistance: $77,448 · $78,513 (200-DMA) · $78,843 · $80,407 · $82,765 Support: $76,952 (Kijun) · $76,383 · $74,920 (BB lower) · $74,192 (Sat low) Invalidation: Daily close below $74,192 weekend low reopens the prior leg lower. 06 Forward Look Mon May 25 · US Memorial Day, partial liquidity US markets closed; crypto trades 24/7 but cross-asset hedging flows are reduced. Rolling · Iran deal finalisation Trump signalled an answer by May 24–25; final approval may take several days. Daily · ETF flow data A break in the six-day BTC ETF outflow streak would be the cleanest institutional confirmation of the bounce. June 17–18 · First Warsh FOMC Polymarket hike odds 52%; the binary that determines whether the Warsh-shock has more legs. 07 Questions & Answers What caused the weekend bounce in Bitcoin? Trump's Saturday Truth Social post on a“largely negotiated” Iran deal triggered roughly $180M in short liquidations, lifting BTC from $74,192 to $77,303 in minutes. Why is Ether underperforming Bitcoin? Ether ETFs lost $216M last week vs Bitcoin ETFs at $1.26B; both bleeding. SOL and XRP ETFs took inflows - institutional capital is rotating within crypto, not exiting. What does the Nasdaq Bitcoin options filing mean? Pending CFTC approval, it brings Bitcoin options to a major US exchange, expanding institutional risk-management infrastructure and lowering hedging costs. Verdict

Bitcoin's weekend reversal recovered most of the Warsh-era opening losses on a Trump-Iran headline that triggered a leveraged-bear unwind. The institutional picture is unchanged - ETF outflows continue, BTC and ETH funds still bleeding while SOL and XRP add. The bounce needs an ETF-flow turn to confirm. $74,192 is the line that defines the weekend reversal; $80,000 is the resistance that has held since early May.

Related: CoinDesk: Trump Iran post · Sat May 23 Warsh shock · Fri May 22 setup.

The squeeze ran; the flows haven't turned. ETF data is the confirmation tell.

Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Cryptocurrencies are highly volatile; consult a licensed professional before trading.

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The Rio Times

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