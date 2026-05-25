Bitcoin $77,345 - Iran Deal Bounce - Rio Times
|Asset
|Price
|24h
|Note
|Bitcoin (BTC)
|$77,345
|+0.48%
|Iran-deal bounce from $74,192 Sat low
|Ether (ETH)
|$2,106.77
|−0.77%
|Underperforming, ETF outflows continue
|Solana (SOL)
|$85.63
|−0.62%
|SOL ETFs took +$15.6M last week
|HYPE
|$61.92
|+0.91%
|Holds record-region, AI/Hyperliquid theme
|XRP
|$1.354
|−0.39%
|XRP ETFs took +$22M last week
|Zcash (ZEC)
|$657.27
|+4.69%
|Privacy-coin breakout
|Gold (XAU)
|$4,557
|+0.24%
|Cross-asset hedge bid easing
|Silver (XAG)
|$77.50
|+0.61%
|Holding the elevated range
Rio Times · Live Market IntelligenceCrypto - Live Market Board
Digital assets
May 25, 2026 · 05:25
+0.33% L 76,843day rangeH 77,473
-29.16% over 12 monthsMarket breadth · 17 names 94% advancing
16 ▲ advancing1 declining ▼
Currencies, rates & key inputs Ethereum 2,110 +0.58%Solana 85.73 +0.56%
Gold 4,523 +0.05%USD / BRL 5.02 -0.36%
Full instrument board
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|BTC
|77,235
|+0.33%
|-29.16%
|76,981
|77,473
|76,843
|22,468,460,544
|ETH
|2,110
|+0.58%
|-17.29%
|2,098
|2,114
|2,091
|11,323,136,000
|SOL
|85.73
|+0.56%
|-51.21%
|85.25
|85.99
|84.77
|3,278,695,424
|XRP
|1.36
|+0.58%
|-42.03%
|1.35
|1.36
|1.34
|1,373,057,664
|BNB
|660.75
|+0.71%
|-1.37%
|656.10
|661.23
|655.49
|1,125,322,112
|ADA
|0.24
|+0.69%
|-67.92%
|0.24
|0.24
|0.24
|304,279,232
|DOGE
|0.10
|+0.33%
|-54.43%
|0.10
|0.10
|0.10
|601,774,912
|AVAX
|9.32
|+1.23%
|-60.24%
|9.21
|9.34
|9.16
|241,118,144
|LINK
|9.49
|+0.66%
|-38.89%
|9.43
|9.52
|9.36
|256,597,616
|DOT
|1.26
|+1.31%
|-72.13%
|1.24
|1.27
|1.24
|98,478,944
|LTC
|52.92
|+0.29%
|-44.68%
|52.77
|52.91
|52.48
|226,031,872
|BCH
|350.18
|+0.96%
|-17.19%
|346.85
|350.95
|344.05
|384,809,344
|TRX
|0.37
|+0.32%
|+34.77%
|0.37
|0.37
|0.36
|684,032,704
|XLM
|0.15
|+3.76%
|-46.81%
|0.15
|0.15
|0.15
|95,058,736
|HBAR
|0.09
|+0.97%
|-52.58%
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|40,564,544
|NEAR
|2.38
|-0.40%
|-14.86%
|2.39
|2.41
|2.34
|682,649,472
|ATOM
|2.15
|+4.76%
|-55.23%
|2.05
|2.18
|2.05
|44,860,460
|AAVE
|86.28
|+0.87%
|-67.88%
|85.53
|86.64
|85.28
|155,422,368
2.15
+4.76% XLM
0.15
+3.76% DOT
1.26
+1.31% AVAX
9.32
+1.23% HBAR
0.09
+0.97% BCH
350.18
+0.96% AAVE
86.28
+0.87% BNB
660.75
+0.71%
The session read The Bitcoin rose 0.33%, with breadth positive - 16 of 17 names higher. ATOM led, while NEAR lagged.From The Rio Times
Related coverage · 25 May 2026 Brazil's Financial Morning Call for Monday, May 25, 2026 Read → 03 What Drove the Bounce Local Driver: Trump Iran deal headline triggers $180M short squeeze
Saturday's Truth Social post hit a market positioning short on the Warsh handoff and six-day ETF outflow streak. The unwind was mechanical: $180M in shorts liquidated as BTC ran from $74,192 to $77,303. Sunday's Trump caveat that he“won't rush” capped further upside but did not reverse the squeeze. Polymarket 's US-Iran permanent peace contracts hit $154M total volume with December 2026 at 91% odds.External Trigger: Oil collapses 5% as Hormuz reopening prices in
WTI fell about 5% Sunday to $91.65, Brent to $98.30, on Trump's“constructive negotiations” framing. The Hormuz blockade nominally remains until a deal is finalised, but oil markets are now pricing reopening as the base case. The flow-through to crypto is straightforward: lower oil eases the inflation-overhang case that supported the Warsh-hawkish-hold thesis, which loosens the dollar-strength setup that hit BTC into Friday. Wall Street closed at records into Memorial Day; Monday is a US holiday with reduced liquidity.§04 · Market Commentary
The weekend reversal is real but the structural picture is unchanged. ETF outflows mean institutional positioning is still de-risking; the Trump-Iran short squeeze was a leveraged-bear unwind, not a fresh institutional bid. The split inside the ETF complex is the cleanest read: BTC and ETH funds bleeding, SOL and XRP funds adding - capital is rotating within crypto, not exiting.
Two macro overlays matter. Kevin Warsh enters his first FOMC June 17–18 with $131M+ in personal crypto holdings, the most crypto-literate Fed chair ever; Polymarket prices a 52% hike chance. The Iran-deal pathway determines whether the bounce sustains. $74,192 defines the weekend reversal; $80,000 is the resistance that has held since early May.05 Technical Snapshot BTC/USD daily, Bitstamp. TradingView · May 25, 2026 06:11 UTC
BTC $77,345 sits just above the Kijun cluster at $76,952 with the 200-DMA at $78,513 as the immediate overhead resistance - the same line that capped the post-Warsh recovery attempts. The MACD remains bearish on the daily (line below signal) but the histogram is narrowing significantly from Friday's deeper red, consistent with a single-day reversal that the slower-moving indicator has not yet caught up to. RSI 49.03/48.42 sits right at the midline, recovering off oversold. A daily close above $78,843 reopens $80,407 and the $82,765 region; a fade back below $74,920 (BB lower) negates the weekend bounce.Resistance: $77,448 · $78,513 (200-DMA) · $78,843 · $80,407 · $82,765 Support: $76,952 (Kijun) · $76,383 · $74,920 (BB lower) · $74,192 (Sat low) Invalidation: Daily close below $74,192 weekend low reopens the prior leg lower. 06 Forward Look Mon May 25 · US Memorial Day, partial liquidity US markets closed; crypto trades 24/7 but cross-asset hedging flows are reduced. Rolling · Iran deal finalisation Trump signalled an answer by May 24–25; final approval may take several days. Daily · ETF flow data A break in the six-day BTC ETF outflow streak would be the cleanest institutional confirmation of the bounce. June 17–18 · First Warsh FOMC Polymarket hike odds 52%; the binary that determines whether the Warsh-shock has more legs. 07 Questions & Answers What caused the weekend bounce in Bitcoin? Trump's Saturday Truth Social post on a“largely negotiated” Iran deal triggered roughly $180M in short liquidations, lifting BTC from $74,192 to $77,303 in minutes. Why is Ether underperforming Bitcoin? Ether ETFs lost $216M last week vs Bitcoin ETFs at $1.26B; both bleeding. SOL and XRP ETFs took inflows - institutional capital is rotating within crypto, not exiting. What does the Nasdaq Bitcoin options filing mean? Pending CFTC approval, it brings Bitcoin options to a major US exchange, expanding institutional risk-management infrastructure and lowering hedging costs. Verdict
Bitcoin's weekend reversal recovered most of the Warsh-era opening losses on a Trump-Iran headline that triggered a leveraged-bear unwind. The institutional picture is unchanged - ETF outflows continue, BTC and ETH funds still bleeding while SOL and XRP add. The bounce needs an ETF-flow turn to confirm. $74,192 is the line that defines the weekend reversal; $80,000 is the resistance that has held since early May.
Related: CoinDesk: Trump Iran post · Sat May 23 Warsh shock · Fri May 22 setup.
The squeeze ran; the flows haven't turned. ETF data is the confirmation tell.
Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Cryptocurrencies are highly volatile; consult a licensed professional before trading.
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