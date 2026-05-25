Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dubai Police Warn Of Traffic Jam Due To Accident On Emirates Road

Dubai Police Warn Of Traffic Jam Due To Accident On Emirates Road


2026-05-25 04:25:04
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The authority advised motorists coming from Sharjah in the direction leading to the Al Ain exit to exercise caution
    By: Khaleej Times Staff

    Dubai Police on Monday morning alerted commuters of an accident that had occurred on Emirates Road, heading towards the Al Ain exit.

    The authority noted that traffic delays are expected due to the accident.

    Recommended For You

    They also advised motorists coming from Sharjah in the direction leading to the Al Ain exit to exercise caution.

    MENAFN25052026000049011007ID1111163292



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search