Fujairah Issues Nesting Season Guidelines To Protect Sea Turtles

Fujairah authorities have rolled out a set of public guidelines aimed at protecting sea turtles during the peak nesting season, which runs from March to June. Beachgoers and residents are urged to avoid disturbance and report sightings immediately.

The advisory from the Fujairah Environment Authority comes as conservation teams step up monitoring along the emirates' coastline after the detection of three active nesting sites near the Al Fqait Protected area and along the shore close to the Royal Beach Hotel and Resort in Dibba.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. What should beachgoers do when they spot nesting turtles?

Observe sea turtles from a distance without approaching or disturbing them. Use low-level lights to avoid disturbing sea turtles. Make sure not to leave any waste on the beaches, especially plastic bags.

Do not touch sea turtles or their hatchlings. Do not use bright lights or flash (camera flash) when observing sea turtles. Do not use beaches as nesting sites during the season. Do not place equipment on the beaches at night. Camping or lighting fires on the beaches is prohibited during the nesting season. Avoid noise and nighttime activities on the beaches.

The authority is urging the public to report any sightings of nesting turtles, hatchlings, or crawl tracks immediately, including location details or coordinates. Reports can be made via email at... or through dedicated hotlines including 09 201 6333, emergency number 800368, and the toll-free hotline 800 887853 (800TURTLE).

These numbers are dedicated for reporting cases of sick sea turtles or reporting nesting sites or sightings of turtle crawl tracks on the beaches.

Authorities will then direct the caller to specialised teams, who will in turn ensure timely rescue of the turtle.

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