'They're Going Younger': Idris Elba Reacts To Rumours About Playing Next James Bond

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Hollywood actor Idris Elba has finally cleared the air surrounding reports of him being considered to play the next James Bond.

Over the past decade, the actor has been speculated to be in the running for the role of a British spy.

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Speaking to People, Idris Elba, who was present for the premiere of his new film, Masters of the Universe, clarified that the makers have been looking for a younger actor.

"My name's not getting thrown out, no way. They're getting younger actors. And I wish them all the luck of the world. I can't wait, it's going to be amazing. I'm honestly never in the race. I wasn't in the race in the first place," he said.

Earlier in 2023, the 28 Weeks Later star reacted to the long-standing rumours.

"We're all actors, and we understand that that role is one of those sort of coveted types. Being asked to be James Bond was like, 'you've sort of reached the pinnacle," he said at the time.

James Bond was last played by Daniel Craig in 2021's No Time To Die. Prior to him, others who stepped in as 007 were Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan.

Earlier this month, Amazon MGM Studios officially began its search for the next James Bond, auditioning actors.

Confirming the development, Amazon MGM Studios said in a statement, "The search for the next James Bond is underway. While we don't plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we're excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right."

According to sources familiar with the production, auditions for the role of Ian Fleming's super-spy began in recent weeks.

Speculation around the next Bond actor has intensified in recent months, with names such as Jacob Elordi, Callum Turner and Aaron Taylor-Johnson frequently linked to the role. However, the studio has not confirmed any contenders.

Last month at CinemaCon, Amazon MGM Studios head of film Courtenay Valenti addressed the future of the franchise and the studio's approach to casting the next Bond.

"We're taking the time to do this with care and deep respect," Valenti said, adding, "It is the dream of a lifetime for all of us to bring audiences this next chapter, and it's a responsibility we don't take lightly," as quoted by Variety.

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