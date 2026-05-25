IPL 2026: Sangakkara Backs Riyan Parag As 'Absolute Right Guy'

Kumar Sangakkara, Rajasthan Royals Head Coach and the Director of Cricket, backed captain Riyan Parag as the "absolute right guy" for the job after the team qualified for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs with a win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday.

RR defeated MI by 30 runs in Mumbai to seal a playoff berth as they now sit fourth on the IPL 2026 points table and will face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Eliminator clash on Wednesday. RR started their IPL 2026 campaign positively with four back-to-back wins, but lost their way in the middle as they managed to win just two matches in their next eight encounters, leading fans and experts to question Riyan Parag's captaincy.

'Parag is the absolute right guy'

However, Sangakkara expressed full confidence in Parag as captain, saying he is the right choice to lead the franchise. He added that Parag will continue to grow, mature, and better understand both himself and his teammates with experience. "When we decided to offer Riyan the captaincy, he is the absolute right guy to lead this franchise. I have no doubt in my mind. And having watched him, yes, he will grow. He will mature. He will understand himself a lot more. He will learn to understand his players a lot more," Sangakkara said in the post-match press conference after the match against MI.

Sangakkara further praised Parag's leadership, highlighting his confident decision-making, determination, and positive attitude. He added that Parag has captained exceptionally well and earned the respect of both the players and support staff. "If you look at the calls he makes as captain, the confidence with which he drives himself, almost on one foot sometimes to come and play, there's a huge amount of positivity. I think he's captained exceptionally well. And when he's in that dressing room, he's got the respect of all the players and the staff. That's all you can ask for," Sangakkara said.

Sangakkara on Parag facing criticism

Notably, Parag has frequently faced criticism, especially during periods when Rajasthan Royals underperform. Kumar Sangakkara acknowledged that Parag has dealt with intense scrutiny over the years, particularly on social media, describing it as a reality of the modern game. "I think I've seen very few players who have been criticised like Riyan has for about seven years now. Ever since I came to the franchise, there are always people who like Riyan, but there are a lot of people who didn't really like him, especially on social media. But that's the reality of the modern game," he said.

Sangakkara said Parag is a talented and determined young player who will continue to grow as a captain, batter, and person with the franchise's support. He also described Parag as gentle, smart, and mature beyond the public perception surrounding him, adding that he is proud of his progress. "What happens in the next few years, I think it's a really interesting relationship we have to build with the franchise and Riyan, and really help him develop as a captain, as a batter, as a person, and keep supporting him. He's a very, very good young man. Sometimes what you see on the outside is not Riyan Parag. He is a lovely, soft, gentle, really determined, smart young man. And he's learned a lot in the last few years. And he'll continue on that journey. I'm very, very proud of him," he said. (ANI)

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