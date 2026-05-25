War Update: 173 Clashes On Front Line As Russians Launch Over 30 Attacks Near Pokrovsk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in an operational update posted on Facebook as of 22:00 on May 24, 2026.

“In total, 173 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day. The enemy launched one missile strike using 89 missiles, carried out 56 airstrikes dropping 178 guided aerial bombs, deployed 6,015 kamikaze drones, and conducted 2,054 shelling attacks on populated areas and positions of our troops,” the military said.

According to the General Staff, one combat engagement occurred today in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors. The enemy carried out four airstrikes, dropping 13 guided bombs, and launched 54 attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian positions, including two using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces attempted five assaults near the settlements of Fyholivka, Veterynarne, and Starytsia.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Kupiansk sector.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled eight attempts by Russian forces to advance near Drobysheve, Dibrova, Yampil, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukraine's forces successfully repelled four enemy attempts to advance near Zakitne and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, one enemy attack took place near Nykyforivka.

Ukrainian defenders repelled nine Russian assaults in the Kostiantynivka sector near Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, and Rusyn Yar.

Border guardsthree Russian military shelters in Southern Slobozhanshchyna direction

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy launched 32 attacks. Russian troops attempted to advance near Toretske, Novooleksandrivka, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, and toward Kucheriv Yar, Shevchenko, and Bilytske.

According to preliminary estimates, 50 Russian troops were eliminated and 15 wounded in this sector today. Ukrainian forces also destroyed a fuel and lubricants depot, one artillery system, three vehicles, and one piece of special equipment. Five vehicles, three artillery systems, and 13 enemy shelters were damaged. In addition, 238 drones of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian forces launched two attacks near Ternove.

In the Huliaipole sector, 18 Russian attacks were recorded near Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka, and toward Hirske, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Staroukrainka, Verkhnia Tersa, Tsvitkove, and Charivne. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, three enemy attacks took place near Bilohiria, Stepnohirsk, and toward Prymorske. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Russian troops attacked twice near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No significant changes were reported in other sectors.

As reported earlier, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine