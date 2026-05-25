Ukraine Calls For Urgent UN Security Council And OSCE Meetings After Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He announced this on the social media platform X, according to Ukrinform.

“I instructed all our missions to international organizations to make full use of the multilateral toolbox in response to last night's barbaric Russian missile attack on Kyiv. UN, OSCE, Council of Europe, and UNESCO should provide an adequate and strong response to the aggressor, which is attempting to compensate for the lack of military advances on the battlefield with terror against civilians,” Sybiha stated.

He added that Ukraine is immediately calling for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council and a joint session of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation and the OSCE Permanent Council.

“Putin is trying to intimidate Ukraine by attacking civilians and destroying residential buildings, museums, schools, and critical infrastructure. He is also trying to intimidate the world by launching IRBMs against peaceful cities. All of this requires strong and coordinated action by the international community,” the minister noted.

“Flash”: Russia relied on sheer numbers rather than effectiveness in latest attack

According to the official, Ukraine is calling on its partners to take decisive multilateral action aimed at deterring Russia and compelling it to accept a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace.

As reported by Ukrinform, in Kyiv, as a result of a massive Russian attack, there is damage to nearly 50 locations. These include apartment buildings and private homes, shopping centers, educational institutions, a market, administrative buildings of the State Emergency Service and police, the National Museum“Chornobyl,” and others.

The number of casualties from the massive attack by Russian forces on Kyiv has risen to 81. Two civilians were killed.