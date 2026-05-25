Number Of Casualties Rises After Morning Shelling In Kherson

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“An 80-year-old woman from Kherson sought medical assistance after coming under enemy fire in the Dniprovskyi district around 11:00 a.m.,” the statement reads.

It is noted that the woman suffered a blast injury, concussion, and acute stress reaction.

Body of woman killed in nighttime Russian drone strike found in

As previously reported, it was learned that another Kherson resident had died as a result of enemy shelling in the Dniprovskyi district. The 69-year-old man sustained injuries incompatible with life.

At approximately 10:34 a.m. on May 24, the occupiers attacked the Dnipro district of Kherson. At least eight people were wounded.