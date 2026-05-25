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Number Of Casualties Rises After Morning Shelling In Kherson

Number Of Casualties Rises After Morning Shelling In Kherson


2026-05-25 04:05:04
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“An 80-year-old woman from Kherson sought medical assistance after coming under enemy fire in the Dniprovskyi district around 11:00 a.m.,” the statement reads.

It is noted that the woman suffered a blast injury, concussion, and acute stress reaction.

Read also: Body of woman killed in nighttime Russian drone strike found in Kherson

As previously reported, it was learned that another Kherson resident had died as a result of enemy shelling in the Dniprovskyi district. The 69-year-old man sustained injuries incompatible with life.

At approximately 10:34 a.m. on May 24, the occupiers attacked the Dnipro district of Kherson. At least eight people were wounded.

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UkrinForm

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